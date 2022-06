LEVY COUNTY — A Live Oak man died following a single-car crash on June 16 in Levy County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). At approximately 5:55 p.m., the man, who was identified as 45 years old, was traveling northbound in an SUV on County Road 339. According to the release, the vehicle then veered off the roadway and onto the east grass shoulder. He then overcorrected to the left, which caused the SUV to swerve to the left across the northbound lane into the southbound lane of the road.

