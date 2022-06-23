ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 years later, Title IX is under attack

By Tom Joyce
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle IX went into effect on June 23, 1972. Fifty years later, it’s under attack thanks to woke gender ideology. Title IX strives to prevent sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal funding. Among other things, the law expanded access to school sports for girls. "No person in...

Related
Fox News

Female athletes, women's sports advocates, sound off on Biden's new Title IX regulations: '180 for the worst'

Female athletes and women’s sports advocates spoke out in Washington, D.C. about Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX, on the 50th anniversary of the rule. The Biden administration proposed new regulations Thursday, which would sweep gender identity into the law’s protections, "strengthen[ing] protections for LGBTQIA+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity," according to the Department of Education.
Washington Examiner

Title IX’s anti-parent secret agenda

President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX regulation punted on a direct confrontation over whether biological men must be permitted to participate in women’s sports. But by redefining "sex" to encompass "gender identity," Biden's Department of Education has threatened to compel school districts to treat students as whatever gender they like — without their parents' knowledge or consent.
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
The Atlantic

I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
The Independent

Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on New York concealed-carry law: ‘Should deeply trouble us all’

President Joe Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” by a US Supreme Curt ruling that strikes down a New York law requiring gun owners to prove a need for self-defense to carry a concealed weapon outside their home.The high court’s ruling on Thursday argues that the century-old law marks an unconstitutional violation of Second Amendment rights. The president said the new ruling undermines the state’s “long-established authority to protect its citizens”.“This ruling contradicts both common sense and the constitution, and should deeply trouble us all,” he said.The president pointed to recent gun massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde,...
MSNBC

Women over 50 are having a massive impact on gun reform

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York Gun law enacted more than 100 years ago that places restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside their home, a move that former Rep. Gabby Giffords called “sad” and “terrible.”. Still, Giffords – who was shot in...
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
Lootpress

GOA Vows Fight in Wake of Unconstitutional Gun Control Package

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Gun Owners of America (GOA) and Gun Owners Foundation (GOF) vowed to continue the fight after both chambers of Congress passed their sweeping “bipartisan” gun control package. The bill passed the Senate late Thursday evening without any opportunity for amendments to even be considered, and Speaker Pelosi quickly ushered passage through the House earlier today. President Biden is expected to sign the unconstitutional legislation into law.
The Conversation U.S.

Red flag laws saved 7,300 Americans from gun deaths in 2020 alone – and could have saved 11,400 more

Lawmakers in Congress are poised to pass the first gun control legislation in three decades. Among the elements in that legislation is support for states to pass what are called “red flag laws.” These laws, already in place in many states, let police take guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. The laws also seek to bar those people from buying guns. The proposal has emerged again in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as well as others in recent weeks. The current draft of a Senate bill would make $750 million in federal funding...
bloomberglaw.com

Time to Close Mental Impairment Background Check Loophole for Guns

The Senate group negotiating a new package of gun safety legislation recently announced a tentative deal, which includes more funding for mental health services and funding for states to incentivize adopting and implementing “red flag laws,” a process for courts to order temporary gun removals from individuals shown to pose a serious risk to themselves or others.
creators.com

Red-Flagging Red-Flag Law Abuse

Here we go again. The Beltway Swamp's ineluctable impulse to (Pretend To) Do Something in the wake of a mass school shooting committed by a homicidal maniac has put America on the brink of greenlighting untold civil liberties abuses in the name of "safety." The grandstanding gun-grabbing reflex is a hard habit to break.

