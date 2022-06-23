ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Nathan P. Knies, age 45, of Evansville

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan P. Knies, age 45, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in Evansville, Indiana. Nathan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies. He was a 1995 graduate...

Gary M. Hildenbrand, age 75, of Greenwood

Gary M. Hildenbrand, age 75, of Greenwood, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Gary was born in Evanston, Indiana, on March 30, 1947, to George A. and Corina (Boehm) Hildenbrand. He...
JASPER, IN
Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper

Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:05 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Roman was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 7, 1931 to Edward and Theresia (Thewes) Hentrup. He married Alice Englert on August 31, 1954 in St. Anthony Catholic Church.
JASPER, IN
John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee

John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1946, in Portersville, Indiana to the late George K. and Marie M. (Arvin) Walker. John was an Air Force veteran and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He went on...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Jasper Reds Remain Unbeaten at Jerry Blemker Field in Vincennes

Vincennes - The Jasper Reds remained undefeated as they downed the Terre Haute Bears 10-3 Saturday at Jerry Blemker field in Vincennes. The game was tight until the bottom of the sixth. After the first two hitters were retired, Jasper Wildcat Ben Henke singled. Austin Simmers drew a walk before Reece Bauer drove home Henke. Clean up hitter Andrew Wallace delivered the big blow of the game as he hit a two-run homer, making the score 6-1 in favor the the Reds.
VINCENNES, IN
Memorial Hospital Announces 2022 LCM Volunteer of the Year Award Recipient

Jasper – Flo Martin has been named the 2022 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters - USA, the sponsors of Memorial Hospital. Martin is the fifth recipient for this annual award that is based on outstanding performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and the core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice. Other nominees for the 2022 award included Robbie Garland, Dana Hoffman, Betty Johnson, Levi Nigg, Pam Nigg, and Adam Schwartz.
JASPER, IN
Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand

Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Vestie was born April 3, 1927 in Mariah Hill to Simon and Philomena (Seifert) Nord. He graduated from Dale High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1950. Vestie served as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was wounded in combat. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal with one star, and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his recovery from his injuries, he hitchhiked home from San Francisco, CA to marry his sweetheart, Alice Eckert on October 11, 1952. Alice and Vestie have been blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to all 50 states, and several countries, including China and Germany. For many years, Vestie worked for Olinger Construction Company and retired from Nerco as a heavy equipment operator.
FERDINAND, IN
Dubois County Trooper Awarded Jasper District “Trooper of the Year”

Jasper - The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony yesterday to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Through his hard work...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Weekly Live Sports Schedule: Week of June 27th

Jasper/Huntingburg - Here is the full sports schedule for air on WITZ 104.7 and WQKZ 98.5 FM for the week of June 27th. -WITZ: Dubois County Bombers host the Franklin Duelers (originally a Road game). Roger Stuckey and Kris Norton on the call. 6:20 p.m. pregame, 6:30 first pitch. -WQKZ:...
JASPER, IN
Blood Donations Needed

Dubois Co.- The American Red Cross is in need of Blood donations. Blood drives will be held July 5th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the St. Anthony Community Center as well as on July 7th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Jasper Fire Department. Both locations have appointments slots available.
JASPER, IN
Firework Safety and Reminders from Jasper Fire Chief

Jasper – Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang has issued information regarding the safe and proper use of fireworks this 4th of July. Chief Hochgesang asks residents to be respectful and courteous of their neighbors by following the guidelines the State of Indiana has set for fireworks and to remember to set a good example for your neighborhood by cleaning up all debris left behind after discharging fireworks, adding. “Fireworks users are responsible for where fireworks are set off, where they go and the mess they leave behind.”
JASPER, IN
Jasper City Hall, Street Departments closed on July 4th

Jasper- Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, for Independence Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, for Independence Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday, July...
JASPER, IN
DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Jasper Man Arrested for Domestic Battery involving a Juvenile

Jasper- A man is behind bars after allegedly battering a child. On Monday afternoon, just before 4:00 pm, Jasper Police responded to a residence on East 35th Street for a possible domestic battery incident. After further investigation, officers arrested Carlos Martin Torres, 52, saying he battered a juvenile. Torres was...
JASPER, IN

