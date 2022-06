Counseling and treatment for drug and alcohol abuse is coming soon to three north St. Louis neighborhoods by way of a 42-foot bus. Doctors, nurses and therapists on the bus, operated by the Black Alcohol/Drug Service Information Center, aim to provide immediate care to Black communities in the area. The therapy bus will make stops five times a week in the rear lots of CareSTL Health clinics in the Greater Ville, Riverview and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO