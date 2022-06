The United States Postal Service has announced a temporary suspension of operations for the Murfreesboro Post Office. Yesterday’s announcement cited a bat infestation as the reason for the closure. Officials said there are no identified health risks to employees or the public and the move was made as a precautionary measure. The process to remove the bats and relocate them to another area is expected to take a few weeks. While that process is ongoing, the postal services will be relocated to the Murfreesboro City Hall and Water Department at 204 East Main. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. There will be no postal services provided on Saturday or Sunday.

MURFREESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO