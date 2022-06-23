ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Nye ‘the Science Guy’ marries journalist Liza Mundy

By Staff
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Nye the Science Guy and journalist and best-selling author Liza Mundy were married at the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. last month. According to PEOPLE, Star...

