Bill Nye ‘the Science Guy’ marries journalist Liza Mundy

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
Comments / 0