Bill Nye ‘the Science Guy’ marries journalist Liza Mundy

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had its first serious misstep with “The Serene Squall” written by Beau DeMayo and Sarah Tarkoff and directed by Sydney Freeland, whose other credits include Rutherford Falls and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (and I thought both of those were terrible!). Once again the episode was slightly derivative – that old group of ragtag pirates pillaging the galaxy and the villain infiltrating the good guys. More jarring than all that, however, was the casting of Jesse James Keitel as Dr Aspen/Angel. Her performance ranged from unimpressive to unwatchable. How long did it take you to realize that she was in on the whole thing? I mean the pirates were fun and introducing Sybok has some interesting possibilities, but if Angel is supposed to be an on-going villain? Please, just NO!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO