NYPD: 15-year-old linked to Bronx homicide in custody

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a 15-year-old boy linked to a Bronx homicide Wednesday. Police say...

Daily News

Teen fatally shot on Brooklyn street corner, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn street corner, police said. Cops responding to a call of a person shot around 3:15 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the street outside Brownsville’s Langston Hughes NYCHA housing complex near Sutter Ave. and Osborn St. The teen had been shot once in the torso, cops said. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, ...
New Rochelle Police Arrest Man for Extortion Plans; Grandmother Targeted

On June 24, New Rochelle Detectives arrested one Jose Maldonado, 51 years of age, of the Bronx, for Larceny by Extortion. Mr. Maldonado was involved in a scheme where a New Rochelle resident was contacted via telephone and told that her grandson was in custody and injured, and that she needed to get $30000 cash to secure his release.
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot on Carroll Street in Brooklyn

Police say a man was fatally shot Friday night in Brooklyn. Officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired around Carroll Street. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was immediately transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County,...
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
PIX11

Man threw rocks at family in Harlem park: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday. At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks […]
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
PIX11

Teen slashed unprovoked aboard Bronx train, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
News 12

Officer injured in Brooklyn shooting; suspect at large

An NYPD officer is hurt after police say he and his partner were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Brownsville. Investigators say the two officers they were driving along Pitkin Avenue when the gunfire erupted. Police say a person opened fire on Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street Thursday afternoon with one of the bullets hitting a NYPD cruiser.
News 12

NYPD: Woman fatally stabbed inside Castle Hill Houses apartment

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.
