NYPD: 15-year-old linked to Bronx homicide in custody

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO