Charlotte, NC

Central Avenue isn’t just Plaza Midwood. It’s the center of Charlotte’s global community.

By Devna Bose
 2 days ago

Central Avenue, the center of our global community

Contrary to popular opinion, Central Avenue is more than just Plaza Midwood.

Decades ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything more than a few Chinese takeout spots in the Queen City. Now, within a few miles, Charlotteans can experience the flavors of Vietnam, Nigeria, Bosnia and everything in between.

One in seven Mecklenburg County residents are immigrants — a population that’s grown exponentially over the past 30 years. Some have put down roots in the form of multi-ethnic businesses planted along the street, especially from Briar Creek to Albemarle roads.

It’s where they’re carving out their place, bringing life and color to a predominantly Black and white city.

Read our full special report:

Central Avenue is where three businesses, three cultures and ‘something beautiful’ meet

Charlotte’s immigrants haven’t just found community on Central Avenue — they’ve found opportunity, too.

For Latino businesses on Central Avenue, quinceañeras turn young women into ‘butterflies’

Every quinceañera necessity — from dresses, tiaras and flowers — can be found within a few hundred feet on Central Avenue.

Central Avenue’s African immigrants keep their culture alive through coffee, conversations

Faith, language and customs help African immigrants maintain traditions in Charlotte.

A taste of home: The flavors of two generations are served at these Vietnamese restaurants

Two worlds collide on Central Ave. It’s where Vietnamese immigrants can find traditional foods — and their kids can experience them.



