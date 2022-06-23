Central Avenue isn’t just Plaza Midwood. It’s the center of Charlotte’s global community.

Central Avenue, the center of our global community

Contrary to popular opinion, Central Avenue is more than just Plaza Midwood.

Decades ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything more than a few Chinese takeout spots in the Queen City. Now, within a few miles, Charlotteans can experience the flavors of Vietnam, Nigeria, Bosnia and everything in between.

One in seven Mecklenburg County residents are immigrants — a population that’s grown exponentially over the past 30 years. Some have put down roots in the form of multi-ethnic businesses planted along the street, especially from Briar Creek to Albemarle roads.

It’s where they’re carving out their place, bringing life and color to a predominantly Black and white city.

Read our full special report:

Central Avenue is where three businesses, three cultures and ‘something beautiful’ meet



Charlotte’s immigrants haven’t just found community on Central Avenue — they’ve found opportunity, too.

For Latino businesses on Central Avenue, quinceañeras turn young women into ‘butterflies’



Every quinceañera necessity — from dresses, tiaras and flowers — can be found within a few hundred feet on Central Avenue.

Central Avenue’s African immigrants keep their culture alive through coffee, conversations



Faith, language and customs help African immigrants maintain traditions in Charlotte.

A taste of home: The flavors of two generations are served at these Vietnamese restaurants



Two worlds collide on Central Ave. It’s where Vietnamese immigrants can find traditional foods — and their kids can experience them.





