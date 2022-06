Gov. Lamont announced today that he is directing the Office of Policy and Management to waive new credit and debit card fees by state agencies that are due to be collected starting July 1st under the new state law. Under the law, state agencies that accept payments by credit or debit cards are required to […] The post Gov. Lamont waives new credit and debit card fees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO