Norfolk, VA

3 things to do in Hampton Roads this weekend: June 24, 2022

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
With the gorgeous weekend weather headed our way, it would be a shame to waste it!

So if you are trying to make plans for the first weekend of summer, News 3 has you covered with three things you can do.

Pride Block Party and Pridefest in Norfolk

The celebration of Pride only continues this weekend in the Mermaid City! The Pride Block Party returns to the Scope Arena Plaza Friday starting at 7 p.m. There will be a DJ, drinks and more. Tickets cost $20.

Then on Saturday, PrideFest is back at Town Point Park. We are told there is a ton to do, including the nation's only Pride boat parade. That event starts at noon and is free to everyone.

Thomas Rhett: ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour

How about some good ol' country?

Thomas Rhett's 'Bring The Bar To You' tour is coming to Virginia Beach! It's happening this Saturday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets start around $25 a piece.

‘Rock the Park’ Concert

How about a concert for the whole family to enjoy? Chesapeake City Park is hosting its 'Rock the Park' concert on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be an 80's cover rock band, food and alcohol trucks, face painting, balloons and much more.

Tickets - General Admission :
Adult Ticket: $20 Online or $25 at Gate
Youth Ticket Ages 11 – 18: $10
Children age 10 and under – FREE

#Hampton Roads#City Park#Alcohol#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Things To Do#Dj#Pridefest#The Pride Block Party
