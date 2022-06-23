People’s Light Presents The Vinegar Tree

The full Chester County Chapter Teen Group has fun at the Teen Conference. (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — This spring, over 1000 teenagers from all over the East Coast gathered together for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic for the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. 72nd Annual Eastern Region Teen Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. Out of the 59 chapters in attendance, the Chester County Chapter, which includes families from Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, took home three individual academic awards. While many school districts were represented at the Conference, these three awards recognized the academic efforts of West Chester Area School District (WCASD) students.

