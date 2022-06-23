ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Which age group struggles the most with sleeping? It's young adults, survey says

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

More than 1 in 4 adults ages 18 to 24 experience insomnia every night; it's the highest rate of insomnia out of any age group in the U.S., according to a recent survey from Norwegian health and wellness publication Helsestart.

The company conducted a Google survey among 2,000 U.S. adults age 18 and up, asking respondents how often they struggle to fall asleep, as well as their genders and their ages.

Half of respondents said they experienced insomnia at least once a month, while nearly a quarter said they struggle to fall asleep every night.

People often use the term "insomnia" in different ways, said Dr. Ronald Chervin, a neurology professor and division chief in the Sleep Disorders Centers at the University of Michigan who was not affiliated with the survey.

"When a lot of people talk about insomnia, they're talking about the symptom; the symptom means having trouble falling asleep, having trouble with waking up during the night, having trouble going back to sleep if you wake up, or early morning awakenings," he told USA TODAY.

Those experiences can be considered insomnia symptoms, but there are multiple disorders associated with sleep as well, including chronic insomnia and acute insomnia disorder.

Sleep among older age groups: Seven hours of consistent sleep may be best for middle-aged, older people, researchers say

Tips to get the best Zs: How to set the perfect temperature for a good night's rest

Martin Hareid , co-founder of Helsestart, said when the company began looking into insomnia for its survey, they saw many "outdated" publications that also focused on people already diagnosed with insomnia and receiving treatment.

He said one of the organization's goals was to get a realistic picture of the population amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the group's first time doing a survey like this one.

The team surveyed 2,000 adults, categorized respondents into age groups and grouped respondents into four regions of the U.S.: Midwest, Northeast, South and West.

Key findings:

  • 50% of U.S. adults say they experience insomnia once a month or more.
  • 43% of adults in the U.S. say they do not experience insomnia.
  • 36% of U.S. adults say they struggle to fall asleep at least once a week.
  • 22% of adults in the U.S. say they struggle to fall asleep every night.

Results by age group:

  • 29% of 18 to 24-year-olds say they experience insomnia every night.
  • 17% of adults over 65 say they experience insomnia every night, making it the least likely age group to suffer from nightly insomnia, per the study.
  • Adults above the age of 65 are most likely to suffer from insomnia on an infrequent basis, with 9% saying they experience it once a month or less.

Results by region:

  • The Midwest is the least likely region to experience insomnia every night, with 19% saying they struggle to fall asleep nightly; that's 3% under the U.S. average.
  • Additionally, 49% of people in the Midwest said they never have trouble sleeping, the highest portion of the four regions.
  • 59% of adults in the Western part of the U.S. suffer from insomnia at some point or another, the highest percentage of the four regions.
  • 24% of adults in the South said they struggle to fall asleep every night, the highest percentage of the four regions.
  • 23% of people in the Northeast said they struggle to fall asleep every night.

Hareid thinks one of the most interesting finds is that young adults ages 18-24 struggle with nightly insomnia the most.

Existing research says older generations have been most affected by insomnia, he said, not young adults.

Suffer from insomnia? Set a bedtime routine

Erica Jansen is an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health and has done research on insomnia factors and other sleep difficulties in young adults.

"We see that (insomnia) is higher than other populations," Jansen told USA TODAY. "In general, the young adult period is a time of a lot of transition in life, and a lot of uncertainty. We know that mental health issues are highly related to insomnia, and periods of uncertainty are also highly-related to insomnia."

She said it's best for people to establish good bedtime routines and make sure bedtimes and wake times are the same every day.

She also said if people haven't fallen asleep within 20 to 30 minutes, she encourages people to get up and do something like reading, meditating or something very restful; but they should make sure they do these activities outside of bed so they aren't associating anxiety and sleeplessness with their beds.

It's 'a good picture' of sleep habits but not peer-reviewed

While Hareid said this "gives a good picture of the situation now in the United States," it's also important to know the data wasn't peer reviewed.

Dr. Chervin from the University of Michigan, also pointed out that the researchers didn't include confidence intervals – the ranges of margins of error that are normally seen with samples.

A spokesperson for the project's marketing company said Google balances survey sample demographics to match the demographics of the target population, or in this case, people 18 and up in the U.S.

To get demographic data to use as a marker, Google used a combination of government data and internal Google data sources. They also applied weighting to more closely match the demographics of the target online population.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which age group struggles the most with sleeping? It's young adults, survey says

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Age Groups#Young Adult#Mental Health Issues#Christmas#Norwegian#Helsestart#Tips
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
WebMD

Dementia Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Shows

Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a recent study published in TheAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Boosting low vitamin D levels to normal ranges could help protect the brain against a loss of thinking skills as people age, the study authors wrote.
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Lifestyle Factors in Midlife Linked to Dementia Risk Later in Life

In middle-aged adults, a widely used assessment of lifestyle factors — developed to help predict a person’s cardiovascular disease risk — was found to predict the risk of developing dementia in older age, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology. The American Heart Association’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Having Type 2 Diabetes and Heart Disease Doubles the Risk of Dementia

Cardiometabolic conditions include heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Researchers say having more than one of these conditions at the same time can double the risk of developing dementia. Experts say the new research reemphasizes the need for older adults to have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. A. sheds...
WEIGHT LOSS
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Largest study reports long COVID symptoms in children up to age 14

The largest study to date of long COVID symptoms in children aged 0-14 years confirms that children who have received a COVID-19 diagnosis can experience symptoms of long COVID lasting at least two months. The study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, used national level sampling of children in Denmark and matched COVID-19 positive cases with a control group of children with no prior history of a COVID-19 infection.
KIDS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy