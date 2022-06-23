ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Looking to post a duet on TikTok? Here's how to do it in 9 easy steps.

By Daryl Perry, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

TikTok wasn’t always TikTok. In 2014, the popular lip synching app Musical.ly was born. Full of people mouthing the words to popular songs, it was eventually bought for around $1 billion by Chinese tech company ByteDance in 2018. A year later, all Musical.ly accounts were streamlined into TikTok , according to Vox.

The new app has continued to be a popular destination for not only lip synching but also challenges, skits and memes. The app has a variety of posting options, including the Duet feature. This is where users can make a simultaneous video beside another user’s post, a “Duet.”

How to Duet on TikTok

  1. Find the post you want to Duet.
  2. Click the “Share” button, which is the pink arrow below the bookmark icon on the bottom right of the screen.
  3. Click the “Duet” button.
    • In some cases, a user may not allow Duets on their posts, which looks like a grayed-out Duet button.
  4. Press and hold the pink button until you are done recording.
    • At this stage, you can change the video speed and add filters/effects.
  5. Click the pink check mark at the bottom.
  6. Add optional embellishments to your video.
    • You can add text, stickers, other effects to your post, change privacy settings, and adjust the volume.
  7. When finished, click “Next.”
  8. Add your caption, location, and adjust the video settings.
    • Here is where you can allow or not allow Duets, and again, change the privacy settings.
  9. When you are satisfied with your choice, click “Post” and your Duet is done.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGFIB_0gJVmNa000
TikTok app on a smartphone. Mike Snider

How to Stitch a TikTok

A Stitch on TikTok is similar to a duet. Instead of your video playing simultaneously next to another users from start to finish, in a Stitch a portion of the original TikTok will play, and then it will cut to your video that you recorded.

  1. Find the post you want to Duet.
  2. Click the “Share” button. (It’s the pink arrow below the bookmark icon on the bottom right of the screen.)
  3. Click the “Stitch” button, if it’s not grayed out.
  4. Select the portion of the video you want to stitch, then click “Next.”
  5. Record your video and add optional edits such as filters or enhancements.
  6. Click the pink check mark at the bottom.
  7. Add optional embellishments to your video, then click “Next.”
  8. Add your caption, location, and adjust the video settings.

