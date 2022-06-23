ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AR

Suspect in Ark. jail shooting faces capital murder charge

By Autumn Scott, Destinee Hannah
 2 days ago

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — A correctional officer has died after a shooting inside Perry County Jail, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m.

According to Arkansas State Police, Perry County Detention Officer Jeremiah Story, 21, was shot in the bathroom where 37-year-old inmate Roderick Lewis was changing out of his clothes into jail-issued attire.

A witness to the shooting disarmed Lewis who was later transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center while state police continued their investigation.

Story died at a Conway hospital early Thursday.

State police said Lewis who was in the process of being booked into the jail is being held in connection to the shooting. He was detained for drug paraphernalia charges.

A capital murder charge was filed Thursday afternoon against Lewis. He is currently incarcerated at the Faulkner County Jail.

