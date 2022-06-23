ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Instagram begins testing new age verification tools

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtQYr_0gJVlvBZ00

Instagram is introducing new ways for users to verify their age on the platform as a way of providing more age-appropriate experiences.

The Meta-owned firm said beginning in the US, it was testing tools that would allow users to ask others to vouch for their age or use technology to confirm it based on a video selfie.

As part of the test, when someone attempts to edit their date of birth on the site from under 18 to 18 or over, Instagram will ask them to verify their age by either uploading their ID, recording a video selfie or ask mutual friends to verify their age.

Instagram said it is partnering with British technology firm Yoti on the video selfie verification test, with the firm’s tech able to estimate someone’s age based on facial features and share this with Meta.

Both Meta and Yoti said this data would then be deleted and the technology can not recognise someone’s identity.

The vouching feature will see users asked to nominate three mutual followers to confirm how old the user in question is, with those nominated required to be aged 18 or older, not currently vouching for anyone else and having met “other safeguards we have in place”, Instagram said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hkl5_0gJVlvBZ00
Rather than a video selfie, users can nominate friends to vouch for them and their age. (Instagram)

Online safety campaigners have called for age verification tools to be introduced on social media and other platforms in order to better protect younger users from inappropriate content.

Instagram said this test would help trial potential solutions to the issue.

“Understanding someone’s age online is a complex, industry-wide challenge,” the company said.

“We want to work with others in our industry, and with governments, to set clear standards for age verification online.

“Many people, such as teens, don’t always have access to the forms of ID that make age verification clear and simple. As an industry, we have to explore novel ways to approach the dilemma of verifying someone’s age when they don’t have an ID.

“We still believe an effective way of addressing this problem is for devices or app stores to provide apps with people’s ages, allowing teens to be placed in age-appropriate experiences across all the apps they use.

“In the absence of industry standards or regulation on how to effectively verify age online, we’ve invested in a combination of technologies that are more equitable, provide more options to verify age and that protect the privacy of people using our technologies.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
altcoinbuzz.io

The 5 Pillars of the Metaverse

We can compare the growth of the metaverse with that of the internet. At first, back in the nineties, there was a lot of skepticism. However, bit by bit, people started to warm up to it. Suddenly, the internet was everywhere. Nowadays, we can’t do anything without it. The...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#British
Phone Arena

Facebook settles with the US government over real estate ad display profiling

The US government's regulatory noose around Facebook's parent company Meta is slowly starting to tighten as the social network was forced to settle a lawsuit accusing it of racist and discriminatory practices to the tune of $115,054. The lawsuit was brought by the government under the auspices of the US...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNBC

Racism could ruin the metaverse if tech doesn't improve diversity now, CTO warns: 'It absolutely is a problem'

The tech industry's disappointing track record on issues of diversity could have serious consequences when the metaverse comes along. For years, tens of millions of people of color have endured unwelcome experiences on social media platforms built by mostly white and male tech CEOS, including harassment and hate speech. Many users have also had their contributions regularly ignored or copied without attribution.
SOCIETY
Fortune

DTC brands were already struggling. Supply chain issues will force them to adapt

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Pre-pandemic, it felt like a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand launched every day. These digitally native brands positioned themselves as hungry upstarts promising to disrupt the status quo of how big, bad legacy brands had been running things.
ECONOMY
newschain

North Korea’s talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment

North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said, in a suggestion the country may want to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korea officials said North Korea...
MILITARY
Hermes_Fang

Link Building Guide for Online Stores: DOs & DON'Ts

Visibility is the soul of business for every eCommerce store. The more people notice your store online, the higher your chances of converting them to customers. However, how exactly do you get your store noticed online? One of the easiest ways is to get yourself to the first page of Google using good SEO practices.
newschain

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘deserves at least 30 years in prison’

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of teenage girls over a 10-year period by her former boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors say in written arguments. Prosecutors said she should serve between 30 years and 55 years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy