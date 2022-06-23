ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
06/23/2022: One more cloudy, cool, dreary day

By Jill Szwed
 2 days ago

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We’re waiting. Incredibly slow-moving, almost stalled lines of showers are pushing east. Shower activity will gradually develop from west to east through mid-morning.

Out west there could be a few downpours and rumbles of thunder. The best shower chances will become between 9 AM and 1 PM or so. What is starting off as a line of showers will break down as we head deeper into the afternoon. Around dinnertime most of the showers will have fizzled.

Along with drying out tonight, clouds will start clearing. Patches of fog will also develop as the wind goes calm.

We’re finally all dry Friday! Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will be around for the afternoon. Humidity will be manageable, for now.

A strong “heat dome” across the south will start pumping heat and humidity northward this weekend. It will definitely feel like summer now! We are forecasting highs around 90 degrees both days. With the humidity, Sunday could feel as hot as the upper 90s.

The steamy weekend will lead to a stormy Monday. A cold front will cross the area and drop humidity into the middle of next week.

