The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Opelika-Auburn News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

oanow.com

alabamanews.net

Montgomery Whitewater Taking Shape, Set to Open in 2023

Officials with the Montgomery Whitewater Project say the park is on pace to open for Memorial Day 2023. According to Lead Engineer Scott Shipley, the project is about 50 percent done. The 120 acre facility is one of few recirculating whitewater parks in the U.S. Two other whitewater parks like...
MONTGOMERY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Fishing Rodeo: Fish get the Upper Fin

The Phenix City Youth Fishing Rodeo saw its biggest crowd yet on the afternoon of June 9. But unlike last year where kids were pulling in fish almost as fast as they could get the hook in the water, this year the fish didn’t seem to be biting as much or found a way to escape the net. Still, the beautiful day wasn’t wasted as families enjoyed quality time together, and lessons on baiting, casting, and catching were passed down from one generation to the next. Hopefully, next year, the sneaky catfish won’t get the upper fin. For more fun events put on by the Phenix City Parks and Recreation department, check www.phenixcityal.us.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

New Goodwill location to open this fall in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Goodwill location is coming to Eufaula this fall. The Goodwill location held its ground-breaking celebration. They are opening a 12,500-square-foot facility with retail space and a drive-thru drop-off donor door where residents can donate gently used items without leaving them in their cars. The...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Phenix City summer food program hits record numbers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City School’s summer feeding program is breaking records. In the program’s first week, almost 11,000 meals were served, and more than 3,000 curbside meals were given to kids under 18 facing food insecurity. Youth can pick up the food at Central High...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tony Langley says laying hardwood floors for a living prepared him for Lee County Commission

Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election. “I’m just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that’s what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, ‘Being the voice for the people.’ So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Long-time Montgomery County restaurant closing after 37 years

After almost four decades in business, a rural Montgomery County restaurant will be closing its doors. Red’s Little Schoolhouse Restaurant in Grady announced today that, after lunch on Sunday, July 3, it will close. Featuring a menu of locally-grown vegetables, made-from-scratch pies and crunchy fried chicken, as well as...
WTVM

Hwy. 80 in Phenix City reopens after crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Highway 80 in Phenix City has reopened after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Both lanes of the U.S. roadway were blocked at the intersection of Jowers Road, near East Alabama Motor Speedway, for several hours. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. ET.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus officers serve as extras in film starring John Travolta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The movie being filmed in Columbus drew some attention today. The movie Cash Out, starring John Travolta and Kristen Davis, is about a bank robbery gone wrong. So, of course, there are law enforcement officials in the movie. Members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Experts warn people of QR code scams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have received a motor vehicle service notification for a vehicle you have never owned. On that mail, you may see a QR code. However, experts say it’s essential not to scan QR codes from unknown sellers. “QR codes are a new way for...
COLUMBUS, GA

