ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Are Awaiting Christian Eriksen Decision Amid Brentford And Spurs Interest

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOq6N_0gJVlY4y00

Manchester United are awaiting a decision from Christian Eriksen, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Spurs and Brentford also in the mix.

Manchester United are awaiting a decision from Christian Eriksen, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Spurs and Brentford also in the mix.

After the departures of midfield stars Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, United are understandably in for some replacements, and the Danish international's name looks high on the list as of now.

He impressed during his short term deal at Brentford towards the back end of last season, and showed great courage to recover from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 - scoring one goal and providing a further four assists in 11 games in the Premier League.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has provided an update on the situation, which he posted on Twitter:

According to his report, both United and his previous club The Bees are among three main clubs who are considering signing the player. Currently, both are awaiting a decision from the 30 year old on his future.

Tottenham, who Eriksen reached a Champions League final with in 2019, are said to be focused on other transfer targets as of now, but he says that they did speak once with his agent, despite not following up on those talks.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Joao Felix is fully committed to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. The Portuguese international has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after a mixed few years in the Spanish capital. Premier League champions Manchester City were previously tipped for a move on the 22-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus identify Serie A defender as potential replacement for de Ligt

In the last 48 hours, circulating news have been linking Matthijs de Ligt with an exit from Juventus. The Dutchman is tied to a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024. However, the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement over a renewal, which could prompt an early divorce, and a host of Premier League clubs have sounded the alarm bells.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Chelsea Owner Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Agent To Discuss Shock Transfer

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has been meeting with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly with discussions held over a possible transfer. Chelsea has had a whirlwind of a week after it was announced that a new board of directors have been selected and Maria Granovskaia will leave the club after 19 years. With Boehly naming himself as interim sporting director.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spurs Interest#Brentford#Danish#The Premier League
SB Nation

Chelsea prioritizing ‘good defense’ as Tuchel, Boehly finalize transfer plans — report

Citing a “senior source” at the club, the Telegraph reports that Chelsea could make “as many as six summer signings” in the next few weeks, with the clear priority being defense, — “good” defenders — just as it’s been all along. There is plenty of “depth in midfield” and there’s certainly “no desperation for an out-and-out striker” following Romelu Lukaku’s (expected) loan exit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Draw made for Papa John's Trophy group stage

The draw has been made for the group stage of this season's Papa John's Trophy, with teams split into northern and southern groups and 16 Premier League under-21 sides again involved. In the northern section, Everton have been drawn with Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Morecambe, while Leeds face Bolton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
844
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy