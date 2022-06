Many Democratic leaders nationwide are calling on the American people to vote. I applaud their message but wish to appeal it to the next level: Democrats, get involved locally. As former Speaker Tip O’Neill opined, “all politics is local.” Local government molds policy and budgets that affect you, from municipal comprehensive plans that are the blueprints for future development, to distribution of ARPA funding. Many towns hold an interactive budget process, such as Scituate during our annual Financial Town Meeting, which unfortunately had less than 100 participants this year.

SCITUATE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO