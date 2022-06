When Andrew Leibenguth, who served in the Marine Corps from 1996 to 2004, saw the news about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he knew he had to do something to help. After a quick decision, research and fundraising about $10,000, he headed over to Poland and Ukraine to support the humanitarian efforts. After a month abroad, Leibenguth finally came back to the U.S. at the end of April.

