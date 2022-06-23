Dry heat continues across the Mid-South but relief may be in sight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday night, mostly clear skies with lows into the mid-70s.

It’s going to be hot on Friday with highs into the upper 90s and low humidity.

Triple digits return this weekend with the heat index 105-110°F.

Sunday will bring the best chance for showers and thunderstorms with a 40% chance.

Temps are back to average into the low 90s Monday with low humidity returning again.

Small chance of rain Monday morning as cold front clears out.

