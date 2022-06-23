ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Dry heat continues across the Mid-South but relief may be in sight

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDaHC_0gJVkpvQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday night, mostly clear skies with lows into the mid-70s.

It’s going to be hot on Friday with highs into the upper 90s and low humidity.

Triple digits return this weekend with the heat index 105-110°F.

Sunday will bring the best chance for showers and thunderstorms with a 40% chance.

Temps are back to average into the low 90s Monday with low humidity returning again.

Small chance of rain Monday morning as cold front clears out.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Heat reaches record 101; Code Orange air alert issued

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high temperature reached 101 degrees Saturday in Memphis. That breaks the old record of 100 set in 2012, the National Weather Service said. The Memphis metro area is under a Code Orange Air Alert, the Shelby County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Ozone levels mean air quality is unhealthy for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Power restored in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police said the power has been restored and traffic signals are functioning. There was a power outage, and it was affecting a large number of traffic lights. According to the energy map, there were about 3,000 homes without power.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 in hospital after crash in southeast Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital after an accident at Hickory Hill and Raines Road. According to Memphis Fire, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. One person was rushed to Regional One; two others went to Le Bonheur. Their conditions were not released. FOX13...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid South#Temps#Cox Media Group
localmemphis.com

Church fire in Binghampton under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a "heavy fire" at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the New Life Christian Center at 3135 Allison Avenue. No injuries occurred in the vacant building, but structural damages totaling $22,800 took place, according to MFD. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to MFD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple shootings leave four people dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are dead following other shootings Friday night. MPD said the first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Pearson Road. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other incident took place on West Danville Circle around 10:35 p.m. Officers found another...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Violent Weekend Leaves 9 Shot, 5 Killed in Memphis

At least nine people have been shot and five people were killed in separate shootings since Friday in Memphis. Police are currently investigating a shooting on Steeplebrook Drive. The victim was shot Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere, a motorist is dead after getting shot and crashing into a house in southwest Memphis....
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FedEx pilots head to the picket lines over contract negotiations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx pilots are expected to head to the picket lines Tuesday amid ongoing contract issues. The pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), will hold an information picket to demonstrate their resolve and continued frustration with the pace of contract negotiations, according to a release sent to FOX13.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy