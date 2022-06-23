ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Stanley Cup Final: Colorado takes 3-1 series lead after defeating Tampa Bay 3-2 in OT

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado took a 3-1 series lead over Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche defeating the Lighting in OT with...

CBS Boston

Verdugo hits 3-run HR, scorching Red Sox top Guardians 4-2

CLEVELAND  - Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.Verdugo's two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber (3-4) gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Boston owns the second-best record in baseball since May 10 at 31-12, yet they remain 11 games back of the AL East-leading New...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 4 Victory in the Stanley Cup Final

Welcome back, Nazem Kadri. After missing nearly three weeks due to injury, Kadri scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning – and to the brink of the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, meaning Colorado is just one win away from its first Cup since 2001.
DENVER, CO
Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
SCF Game 5 Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

Colorado looks to clinch the Stanley Cup Final in Game 5 against Tampa on Friday. GAME 5 SCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (3-1) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-3) The Colorado Avalanche look to close out their best-of-seven against the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final as the series returns to the Mile High City. Puck drop is Friday night in Denver at 6pm MT.
DENVER, CO
Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble. Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead by beating the Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
