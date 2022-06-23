ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Kearney Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Kearney Hub

Kearney woman enjoys tending to her fanciful yard

KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard. She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney photographers discover there’s a need for more than studio space

KEARNEY — Partners McKenzie Cuba and Brooke Anderson have discovered a niche in Kearney’s business scene, and they’ve named their business The LightBox. As photographers, the women frequently find themselves in need of studio space, so they reason that other photographers are the same. After a few...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

See what’s new at MONA via UNK's Walker Art Gallery

KEARNEY — With a mission to collect the art of Nebraska and amplify the stories and visions of artists, the Museum of Nebraska Art will display recent acquisitions in a display opening today and continuing through Aug. 4 at the Walker Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Judging BBQ on the Bricks 'good gig' for Kearney man

KEARNEY — When it comes to barbecue, Brandon Benitz knows flavor. Bentiz, 46, of Kearney is a certified judge with the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and will be a judge this weekend at BBQ on the Bricks in downtown Kearney sponsored by the Kearney Eagles Club. He first got the taste for judging in 2013 when he was asked to be a celebrity judge in Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery announces artist in residence

COZAD — Shelby Marzoni, a native of Illinois who calls herself an “obsessive painter,” will be the artist in residence July 1-15 at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad. A reception to welcome Marzoni will take place at the museum from 5-7 p.m. July...
COZAD, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney 5th graders pull on their boots for twice weekly equine class

KEARNEY — The school bus pulled up to the gates of Christine’s Horseback Riding in the hills northwest of Kearney. Students poured off the bus, heading for the horses tethered to fences around the yard. Clad in jeans and boots on a sunny June day, the students grabbed brushes and paired off to work with their favorite animals.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Conestoga Mall opens up new businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has a few openings for businesses and it seems they’re filling up quite nicely. Guy Skodmin, owner at KO Toys & Arcade, was at the mall with a discount store before he opened up his toy shop. He mentioned that he was looking for other places to start rather than the mall but the price just couldn’t be beat in lease for a small business owner. He signed long-term so him and his toy shop will be there for years to come.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Rademacher will be recognized for 60 years in Kearney Kiwanis club

KEARNEY — Earl Rademacher will be recognized for 60 years of membership in the Kiwanis Club. Kearney’s Golden K Kiwanis Club will present Rademacher his 60-year membership award during the club’s July 6 lunch meeting at the Kearney Holiday Inn. Rademacher was a member of two different...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cope Amphitheater turned into 'High School Musical' today-July 2

KEARNEY — During construction of the set for Crane River Theater’s production of “High School Musical,” one of the stage hands working on the platforms turned to Alyssa Sutherland and asked her a question. “We had a few hiccups with the set and he turned to...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Here’s what you need to know about Tri-Cities fireworks

GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fourth of July is getting closer and closer. Here’s what you need to know about fireworks rules in the Tri-Cities. Vendors in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney will be allowed to sell fireworks from June 28 through July 4. There are some variations about local times and places:
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Post 52 splits doubleheader with Grand Island teams

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 split its pair of games against two Grand Island junior teams Thursday night. In the team’s first matchup, they defeated Tom Dinsdale 10-6, but closed out the evening with a 6-2 loss to Five Points Bank. While Kearney lost the second game of...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Dry conditions cancels Elwood July 4 fireworks

ELWOOD — Elwood will not have a community firework show this year due to dry conditions. The Elwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department made the decision to cancel the community’s July 4 firework show and to postpone July 3 fireworks at Johnson Lake. “Both spots where we shoot...
ELWOOD, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse gets prison for smuggling drugs in dirty laundry

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
KEARNEY, NE

