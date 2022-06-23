ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna to release booster to protect against Omicron subvariant

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hy1Tr_0gJVkSop00

A year and a half after Moderna released its COVID-19 vaccine, the company is now gearing up to roll out another new and improved version.

Moderna said the new vaccine offers protection against the Omicron variant and is expected to act as a super booster protecting people from the original Covid strain and omicron.

Experts believe it's going to play a big role in protecting more people from future Covid outbreaks. They're predicting possible spikes this fall and winter, similar to what we saw in January because more people will be spending time indoors and are more vulnerable to catching infections.

While Moderna is hoping to have this ready by August, the company said it could be delayed until September or October.

The booster is unlike anything Moderna has released before. Company officials said the protection is so strong that it could potentially last a year, which would mean people might only need annual Covid boosters from now on.

Pfizer is also testing a booster that targets the omicron variant.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Pfizer says tweaked COVID shots boost omicron protection

Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death -- especially if people have gotten a booster dose. But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and their effectiveness against any infection dropped markedly when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.Now with omicron's even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for...
INDUSTRY
Engadget

Juul asks appeals court to block the US ban on its vaping products

Juul has asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block a Food and Drug Administration ban on sales of its vaping products in the US. The agency issued the order on Thursday, citing a lack of sufficient evidence provided by the company to show its devices are safe. The FDA acknowledged that it wasn't aware of "an immediate hazard" linked to Juul's vape pen or pods.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Covid
hotnewhiphop.com

FDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. Market

Electronic cigarette company Juul will no longer sell its products on store shelves. The United States Food and Drug Administration officially issued "marketing denial orders" to Juul Labs, Inc. this Thursday, meaning that U.S. retailers must remove all current stock and are prohibited from selling Juul products. Rumors of the shutdown were spreading as early as Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

FDA Pulls Popular E-Cigarette Brand Juul From Shelves

The FDA has officially pulled Juul e-cigarettes from shelves after the brand's parent company, Altria, failed to submit sufficient safety data, according to a recent statement. “[T]he company must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

FDA tells Juul to cease e-cig sales

Presented by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) — FDA orders Juul to stop selling all of its vapes, wiping out a major player in the e-cig market. — CDC vaccine expert advisers unanimously recommend Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for use in kids ages 6 to 17. — The House Appropriations...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEKU

The FDA orders Juul to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market

Packages of Juul mint-flavored e-cigarettes are displayed at a smoke shop in 2019.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a marketing denial order to Juul, telling the company to remove its e-cigarettes from the U.S. marketplace — a decision that promises to shake up the vaping market.
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Jersey 'at beginning' of further wave

A "further wave" of Covid-19 has begun in Jersey, the government has warned. It said there had been a "sustained rise in cases" and that more than 940 people had the virus, according to statistics released on Thursday. A spokesperson warned Covid-19 "does still remain a threat to the most...
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Gun Safety Bill. Bill Gates North Dakota Outrage, Sanofi-GSK's Covid-19 Vaccine's Omicron Efficacy And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, June 24

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY founder and CEO Masayoshi Son stressed the possibility of British-based chip designer unit Arm Ltd listing on Nasdaq pending a final decision. “Most of Arm’s clients are based in Silicon Valley and ... stock markets in the U.S. would love to have Arm,” Son told at the annual general meeting.
POLITICS
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises. Royal Caribbean’s health and safety Europe protocols have been extended through July 31, 2022. All Royal Caribbean guests age 12 and older (18 and older if your cruise departs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Juul can keep selling vaping products in the US for now

The temporary stay will be in place essentially to buy time until the case can properly be heard by the court, though it “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits,” according to the court documents. The FDA took action against Juul after...
ECONOMY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy