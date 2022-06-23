ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

As a kid, Danny Torres roamed the streets. Now grown up, he makes art that reflects the ‘real’ Chicago

By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEeiR_0gJVkDpA00
The painting "In The Dog Haus" by the artist Danny Torres on display in a new office building at 448 N. LaSalle Street in Chicago on June 8, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Two artists, Tony Fitzpatrick and Danny Torres, were standing in the lobby of a new building on LaSalle St., across from a building that was once Gino’s East, now shuttered, and before that was Michael Jordan’s restaurant and long before that was a place named Ireland’s.

The city is an organic thing, ever transforming, and this new building, at 448 N. LaSalle St. , is a fine and encouraging example of the new. Twelve stories of glass and steel and striking from the outside, it recalls the work of the great architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and a sign near its entrance announces “The Office of Tomorrow is Coming Here.”

Inside, talking with the two artists was a man named Jay Javers and he said to me, “We wanted a real Chicago building.” He and his son Charlie are principals in the CA Ventures and Midwest Property Group Ltd., which developed and built the structure with the Lamar Johnson Collaborative architectural company.

More to the point, Javers became an early morning buddy of artist Tony Fitzpatrick as they swam laps at the East Bank Club. Javers told Fitzpatrick one morning about this new building and about his desire to have it embellished with art.

Now, putting art in commercial buildings is not a new trend. Many buildings contain original artwork. Our city’s private Union League Club contains one of the greatest art collections in the non-museum world.

This latest art adventure began with the heart attack Fitzpatrick suffered in 2015. “My cardiac rehab nurse was this wonderful woman named Rosa at St. Mary’s Hospital. She told me her nephew was an artist and asked if I would meet with him.”

Of course, he said yes.

That artist was Danny Torres, some three decades younger than Fitzpatrick, who has a long history of encouraging and mentoring younger artists.

“So I came and met Tony and we just sat there talking and it was like we had known each other forever,” Torres told me. “It was like in that movie, ‘Back to the Future,’ where Marty meets his older self.”

“I was knocked out by his work and decided to give him a show,” Fitzpatrick said.

That show was mounted at what was then Fitzpatrick’s AdventureLand gallery. On opening night, Torres sold nine of the 15 paintings on exhibit. He soon sold them all.

“That changed everything for me,” says Torres. “I was on the road to becoming a commercial illustrator but in my heart wanted to be a fine artist.”

Torres was raised by a single mother in Logan Square and Portage Park. “I was the definition of a latchkey kid,” he says. “Most of my friends were too. We roamed the city streets like a pack of wild dogs.”

Eventually, he and his mother moved to Glenview where he attended high school.

“I managed to keep my nose clean but I did not like suburban life,” he says. “Everything was cookie-cutter similar. The city was alive and organic and constantly changing and exciting. I don’t like to paint scenes that are conventionally pretty. I like to paint liquor stores and hot dog stands, alleyways and garbage cans. It takes me back to the years I roamed the streets with my friends. When I see a building or neighborhood in Chicago, I imagine the stories that have happened and all the knuckleheads involved. That is what I have tried to do with my work, leave the viewer creating their own narrative.”

He attended community college for a couple of years and then earned a degree from the American Academy of Art and a graduate degree at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

After the AdventureLand success, Fitzpatrick asked for Torres’ help when he was commissioned to create a massive mural for the exterior of the new Steppenwolf Theatre building last spring. It was 12 feet high by 76 feet long, titled “Night and Day in the Garden of All Other Ecstasies” and designed in honor of the late Steppenwolf artistic director and Fitzpatrick’s friend Martha Lavey . My colleague Chris Jones called it “a beautiful piece of Chicago-style art.”

That success led the pair to create a company, a public-art initiative named Fitzpatrick/Torres, Humboldt, Caballo. Their next project was in Glen Ellyn in 2021: two 8-feet by 10-feet murals by Fitzpatrick near a new pedway that connects pedestrians to the Metra, garages and downtown businesses. It is filled with birds native to the area and a background rich in the pop culture imagery that fills Fitzpatrick’s work.

Four Torres paintings hang in the 448 lobby. The paintings are, in a word, spectacular. And in another couple of words, so Chicago. They are alive with color and each features a bright neon sign. The 4 feet by 8 feet paintings feature Candlelite, the tavern and pizza oasis; Alcala’s, the venerable western wear emporium; and Byron’s, the hot dog joint. And if you look closely at the Byron’s painting and you can see Fitzpatrick ordering food.

“I am very happy and proud,” said Torres. “The past year has been a blur because I have been cooped up in my studio really putting my heart and soul into these pieces.”

When the partygoers moved to the roof of the building, some short speeches were delivered. Javers, who was born in the Austin neighborhood, talked again about the importance of creating “a Chicago building.” Fitzpatrick talked about working with Torres to “curate” the building, inviting other local artists to bring their work to other now-empty wall spaces. Torres said a few words. His mother smiled.

rkogan@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Chicagoans Poke ‘The Bear’ For Its Inaccurate Portrayal of River North as a Gritty Urban Neighborhood

The new Hulu show The Bear, set in a Chicago Italian beef joint not unlike Mr. Beef on Orleans Street, has earned praise from critics (including Eater’s Amy McCarthy) for its accuracy in portraying a fast-paced restaurant kitchen. But Chicagoans, always sensitive to coastal condescension, have an unerring eye for detecting inaccuracies in how the city is portrayed onscreen, and many of them call bullshit, especially about the show’s portrayal of the thoroughly gentrified River North neighborhood, primarily known for its business hotels and theme restaurants, as a gritty urban jungle.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Glen Ellyn, IL
City
Humboldt, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Byron, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

First Black owned bread company giving back to South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman was part of prolific burglary team that raided Burberry twice in January, prosecutors say

Five months ago, after Emma Murphy was involved in a suburban car crash, Oak Park police allegedly found stolen merchandise in her vehicle. Those items, including a Moose Knuckle brand headband, allowed Chicago police to crack a burglary ring that may have committed more than 200 break-ins at businesses across the North Side and downtown, including two burglaries in one week at Burberry, 633 North Michigan. During one night of break-ins, the crew dumped a stolen cash register and other goodies outside Gov. JB Pritzker’s mansion in the Gold Coast.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Danny Torres
Person
Michael Jordan
Block Club Chicago

TaKorea Cocina Closing Sunday After 3 Years In Ukrainian Village — But Entire Staff Hired At Nearby Restaurant

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — Mexican-Korean fusion restaurant TaKorea Cocina will close Sunday after almost three years in business. The restaurant at 1022 N. Western Ave. offers bulgogi steak tacos, kimchi burgers, rice bowls and more. Owner Robert Magiet, who has become known for charity work around the city, said the decision to close came down to ultimately not having enough business to support his family and staff.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

VOTE NOW: Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

After receiving nearly 300 submissions highlights nearly 80 separate delicious hot dogs across the Chicago area, we have narrowed it down to ten restaurants. Now we need your help to determine the top five hot dogs in Chicago!. Cast your vote below to let us know where to find the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Art Gallery#Downtown Chicago#The Ca Ventures And#The East Bank Club
fox32chicago.com

Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

CHICAGO - A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend. The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday. A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove. The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival...
LONG GROVE, IL
travelawaits.com

I Traveled Route 66 From Chicago To Santa Monica, Here Are My 9 Favorite Experiences

If you look for it on a map, it doesn’t exist. The federal government removed Route 66 from the US Highway System in 1985. America first really learned of Route 66 from John Steinbeck in 1939. He called it “The Mother Road” in The Grapes of Wrath because he said it called out to farmers and migrants desperate for a new life during the Dust Bowl.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Governor Pritzker Expands State License Plate Options to Include Chicago Sky, Red Stars and Fire

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4434 into law today, expanding the options of professional sports team license plates Illinoisans can choose from at the Secretary of State. The change, which adds the Chicago Fire, the Chicago Sky, and the Chicago Red Stars to the list of options, brings women’s professional sports to the official license plates of Illinois residents for the first time in state history.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy