Beer till you say ‘Stop!’: Dovetail’s kolsch service returns, and other Chicago breweries are following suit

The rules of kolsch service are simple.

Take a seat. A nice, cool kolsch beer will arrive in a 200-milliliter glass. (That’s a scant 6.7 ounces.) Your server will ink a small slash on your coaster. Drink the beer. Another will arrive. Your server will add another slash to your coaster. And so on.

Don’t bother ordering anything. Certainly don’t try to order anything other than kolsch.

The beers will keep coming until you say “stop,” in the form of placing your coaster atop your glass.

And there it is: a traditional German style of beer served in a traditional German way.

That’s what Dovetail Brewery (1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave.) will be doing 1-7 p.m. Sunday, a homage to the same kind of service you’d find in Cologne, Germany, where kolsch reigns supreme. It’s Dovetail’s fourth such service in the last four years for its kolsch, a crisp, refreshing and lightly fruity beer that’s a lean 4.6% alcohol.

“It’s just plain fun not to have to order a beer — it just keeps coming,” Dovetail co-founder Hagen Dost said.

While it may not be surprising to find a brewery such as Dovetail, dedicated to reproducing continental European beer styles, also reproducing European beer culture, there has been an unlikely development in Chicago since Dovetail’s first kolsch service in 2019: other breweries have also started doing it. Logan Square’s Hopewell Brewing hosted two kolsch nights in spring, and Double Clutch Brewing, which opened last fall in Evanston, has also done it.

Hopewell co-founder Samantha Lee said the brewery decided to host a kolsch service to celebrate the release of its first kolsch, Cold Call, which came out in March. They scheduled the event for a Tuesday in case it bombed — which Lee said wouldn’t have surprised her. She wondered how much appetite there would be for drinking a single style of beer with no chance to order anything else.

However, she said, it was “as busy as a busy Saturday.”

“And all we had was kolsch!” she marveled.

Hopewell decided to host another a month later.

Lee chalked up the success of kolsch night to the event’s social aspect, and the feeling of ritual as servers crisscross the room with trays of frosty beer, replacing empty glasses as soon as they’re drained. No one needs to interrupt a conversation to look at a beer menu or to order a drink; the beers just keep coming in a communal experience, where everyone in the room is drinking the same thing.

“It feels like a very social night, and after two years of living through the most antisocial period of our lives, it’s a really welcome way to spend a Tuesday,” she said.

Double Clutch, which opened in north Evanston in late October, hosted its first kolsch service in April. Bar manager Nick Murray said he had never experienced kolsch service, but wanted to host one to promote the new brewery and its dedication to German-style beers. He attended Dovetail’s in March to see how that brewery handled logistics “and had an absolute blast,” he said.

“It’s just so fun and user friendly,” he said. “I just liked how everyone was there for the same thing. You could feel the camaraderie and spirit in the room.”

Double Clutch hosted its event in April, serving 200-milliliter pours for $3 apiece.

“People loved it,” Murray said. “Some people didn’t understand the concept at first, but once they started experiencing it, they were over the moon about it. People are already asking, ‘When are you going to do another kolsch service?’ ”

The answer, he said, will likely be in fall.

Dost said he first experienced kolsch service in Cologne when visiting for business in 2010, when he still worked as a mechanical engineer. He’d heard of it, but never experienced it. It was, he said, “just a really nice evening.”

“The waiters were all business, and you sit and talk and you keep drinking beers at your own pace, but you always have the full glass — or a next glass,” he said. “It was one of those German Gemütlichkeit experiences — a feeling of good times.”

Dost said Dovetail, which will charge $4 per pour Sunday, remains dedicated to kolsch service, and hopes to do it at least twice a year. He’s also glad to see other breweries embrace it.

“Kolsch is not just a style — it’s a service and a culture around that beer,” he said. “It’s neat to be able to bring that to people.”

