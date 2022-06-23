ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Beer till you say ‘Stop!’: Dovetail’s kolsch service returns, and other Chicago breweries are following suit

By Josh Noel, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

The rules of kolsch service are simple.

Take a seat. A nice, cool kolsch beer will arrive in a 200-milliliter glass. (That’s a scant 6.7 ounces.) Your server will ink a small slash on your coaster. Drink the beer. Another will arrive. Your server will add another slash to your coaster. And so on.

Don’t bother ordering anything. Certainly don’t try to order anything other than kolsch.

The beers will keep coming until you say “stop,” in the form of placing your coaster atop your glass.

And there it is: a traditional German style of beer served in a traditional German way.

That’s what Dovetail Brewery (1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave.) will be doing 1-7 p.m. Sunday, a homage to the same kind of service you’d find in Cologne, Germany, where kolsch reigns supreme. It’s Dovetail’s fourth such service in the last four years for its kolsch, a crisp, refreshing and lightly fruity beer that’s a lean 4.6% alcohol.

“It’s just plain fun not to have to order a beer — it just keeps coming,” Dovetail co-founder Hagen Dost said.

While it may not be surprising to find a brewery such as Dovetail, dedicated to reproducing continental European beer styles, also reproducing European beer culture, there has been an unlikely development in Chicago since Dovetail’s first kolsch service in 2019: other breweries have also started doing it. Logan Square’s Hopewell Brewing hosted two kolsch nights in spring, and Double Clutch Brewing, which opened last fall in Evanston, has also done it.

Hopewell co-founder Samantha Lee said the brewery decided to host a kolsch service to celebrate the release of its first kolsch, Cold Call, which came out in March. They scheduled the event for a Tuesday in case it bombed — which Lee said wouldn’t have surprised her. She wondered how much appetite there would be for drinking a single style of beer with no chance to order anything else.

However, she said, it was “as busy as a busy Saturday.”

“And all we had was kolsch!” she marveled.

Hopewell decided to host another a month later.

Lee chalked up the success of kolsch night to the event’s social aspect, and the feeling of ritual as servers crisscross the room with trays of frosty beer, replacing empty glasses as soon as they’re drained. No one needs to interrupt a conversation to look at a beer menu or to order a drink; the beers just keep coming in a communal experience, where everyone in the room is drinking the same thing.

“It feels like a very social night, and after two years of living through the most antisocial period of our lives, it’s a really welcome way to spend a Tuesday,” she said.

Double Clutch, which opened in north Evanston in late October, hosted its first kolsch service in April. Bar manager Nick Murray said he had never experienced kolsch service, but wanted to host one to promote the new brewery and its dedication to German-style beers. He attended Dovetail’s in March to see how that brewery handled logistics “and had an absolute blast,” he said.

“It’s just so fun and user friendly,” he said. “I just liked how everyone was there for the same thing. You could feel the camaraderie and spirit in the room.”

Double Clutch hosted its event in April, serving 200-milliliter pours for $3 apiece.

“People loved it,” Murray said. “Some people didn’t understand the concept at first, but once they started experiencing it, they were over the moon about it. People are already asking, ‘When are you going to do another kolsch service?’ ”

The answer, he said, will likely be in fall.

Dost said he first experienced kolsch service in Cologne when visiting for business in 2010, when he still worked as a mechanical engineer. He’d heard of it, but never experienced it. It was, he said, “just a really nice evening.”

“The waiters were all business, and you sit and talk and you keep drinking beers at your own pace, but you always have the full glass — or a next glass,” he said. “It was one of those German Gemütlichkeit experiences — a feeling of good times.”

Dost said Dovetail, which will charge $4 per pour Sunday, remains dedicated to kolsch service, and hopes to do it at least twice a year. He’s also glad to see other breweries embrace it.

“Kolsch is not just a style — it’s a service and a culture around that beer,” he said. “It’s neat to be able to bring that to people.”

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Chicagoans Poke ‘The Bear’ For Its Inaccurate Portrayal of River North as a Gritty Urban Neighborhood

The new Hulu show The Bear, set in a Chicago Italian beef joint not unlike Mr. Beef on Orleans Street, has earned praise from critics (including Eater’s Amy McCarthy) for its accuracy in portraying a fast-paced restaurant kitchen. But Chicagoans, always sensitive to coastal condescension, have an unerring eye for detecting inaccuracies in how the city is portrayed onscreen, and many of them call bullshit, especially about the show’s portrayal of the thoroughly gentrified River North neighborhood, primarily known for its business hotels and theme restaurants, as a gritty urban jungle.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Black owned bread company giving back to South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
aroundthetownchicago.com

China Chef- serving Morton Grove for 45 years

The menu is vast. Pages and pages of items to choose from. I find that when I see a menu that huge it is best to order the items that are featured and that are the ones they are best known for. Let’s face it. I am telling you, my readers what they have and what they have featured for years, so why not share the items that are the most popular?
MORTON GROVE, IL
WGN TV

VOTE NOW: Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

After receiving nearly 300 submissions highlights nearly 80 separate delicious hot dogs across the Chicago area, we have narrowed it down to ten restaurants. Now we need your help to determine the top five hot dogs in Chicago!. Cast your vote below to let us know where to find the...
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

I Traveled Route 66 From Chicago To Santa Monica, Here Are My 9 Favorite Experiences

If you look for it on a map, it doesn’t exist. The federal government removed Route 66 from the US Highway System in 1985. America first really learned of Route 66 from John Steinbeck in 1939. He called it “The Mother Road” in The Grapes of Wrath because he said it called out to farmers and migrants desperate for a new life during the Dust Bowl.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
fox32chicago.com

Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

CHICAGO - A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend. The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday. A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove. The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival...
LONG GROVE, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Brewery#Breweries#Dovetail#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#German#European#Hopewell Brewing#Double Clutch Brewing
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
WGN News

Large abortion rights protest, march held in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — A large abortion rights protest and march was held Friday night in the Loop. At 5 p.m., protestors began to gather at Federal Plaza. By 6 p.m., hundreds to thousands were in attendance and a march to Daley Plaza began. “My father always used to say this my mother’s story is Roe v. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy