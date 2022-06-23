ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bulgarian political crisis casts shadow over Balkans summit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubrlP_0gJVk6jK00
1 of 11

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders from the Western Balkans expressed frustration Thursday that they are still waiting in the European Union’s wings even as candidacy bids by Ukraine and Moldova were swiftly embraced by EU leaders.

A Bulgarian government crisis tarnished a EU summit that was intended to bolster the EU membership hopes of Balkan countries and to show Western resolve in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but instead ended in a frustration for the Balkans.

Bulgaria’s parliament passed a no-confidence vote Wednesday in the coalition government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, putting up a new obstacle to the long-delayed start of the EU’s accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

All three countries belong to NATO, but Bulgaria has used its status as an EU member to block the other two from proceeding on the path to join the 27-nation European bloc. Bulgaria has a dispute with North Macedonia over ethnicity and language, and its stance has also stalled Albania’s progress because the EU is treating the pair as a political package.

Petkov briefed leaders about the political situation in his country that is blocking discussions on a proposed compromise put forward by France, which hoped it could break the deadlock during the final days of its turn holding the EU Council’s presidency.

“I made it clear that this is a decision of the Bulgarian parliament, I alone and the government will not change the Bulgarian position,” he said.

Petkov’s words did little to appease Albania and North Macedonia.

“This Bulgaria affair is a disgrace,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama complained. “A NATO country kidnapping two other NATO countries” while there is a war in Europe’s backyard.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his main worry in the Western Balkans was Bulgaria’s blockage, which he said “is creating a lot of irritation, which I understand.” However, he said he thought there was a 50-60% chance of a breakthrough next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he believed an agreement was within reach.

Several leaders insisted during Thursday’s meeting on the need for the EU to reform the lengthy enlargement process.

Josep Borrell, the bloc’s top diplomat, said the rule requiring unanimous approval from current members “is a big problem.”

“So, we have to think (about) how we take decisions in the European Union, because we cannot continue with a single country blocking for months and months,” he said.

The EU, a political and economic club that boasts the world’s biggest single market, wants to reassure countries in the Balkans that have waited years for admission that the bloc’s doors remain open.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has added to the list of aspiring EU members. The governments of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia rushed in membership applications after Russia invaded its neighbor.

At their two-day summit that started Thursday, EU leaders made Ukraine and Moldova candidates for membership, the first step in the long accession process and offered Georgia what they called “European perspective.”

The leader of Bosnia’s rotating presidency, Sefik Dzaferovic, congratulated Ukraine and Moldova on their impending status as candidates, but lamented that the same can not yet be said for his own country, which went through a devastating war in the early 1990s.

“It is disappointing for Bosnia that we are not in the same place,” he said, through an interpreter. “Because everything that is happening today in Ukraine is something that Bosnia has already lived through in the past.”

The EU last admitted a new member - Croatia - in 2013. The enlargement process slowed as euroskeptic voices grew in member nations such as Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands – all founding members of the bloc in the 1950s.

The eurozone debt crisis 10 years ago, a 2015 migration wave into Europe and the U.K.’s 2016 referendum decision to pull out of the EU also contributed to political unease with the bloc’s further expansion.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, whose citizens do not enjoy visa-free travel in Europe, said peace and stability in Europe are inconceivable without integrating Western Balkan nations.

“Kosovo people want more possibilities and progress. They want a no-visa regime to see, feel and live in Europe,” she said, adding that Kosovo citizens “remain isolated at the heart of the continent where they live.”

European Council President Charles Michel, the EU summit chair, said the bloc is committed to rejuvenating the membership bids of Western Balkan countries.

Albania’s Rama said his country’s plight should serve as a warning to Ukrainians.

“It’s a good thing to give candidate status, but I hope the Ukrainian people will not make many illusions about it,” Rama said.

___

Mike Corder and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels, Valentina Petrova in Sofia and Llazar Semini in Tirana contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK and Ukraine lash out at ‘defeatist voices’ and urge pressure on Putin

The Foreign Secretary and her Ukrainian counterpart have urged the free world to ignore “defeatist voices” who propose a “sell out” for a “quick end to the unrelenting horror” of the war.The pair insisted the Ukrainian people “do not have the luxury to feel fatigued”, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned pressure would grow to coerce the the nation to a “bad peace” due to economic stresses sparked by the Russian invasion.Writing in The Telegraph, Liz Truss and Dmytro Kuleba called for strength and unity, as they said it is “imperative” the G7 and Nato demonstrate “their commitment to Ukraine...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
BBC

Brexit: Government plans £15bn science fund amid EU-UK science row

Science in the European Union "will suffer" more than research in the UK, a minister has told the BBC amid a row over access to research programmes. Science minister George Freeman said he would be rolling out £15bn of funding after it emerged British science might be excluded from EU schemes.
SCIENCE
BBC

UK minister describes indyref2 plans as a 'wheeze'

The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, has described Scottish government plans for another independence referendum as a "wheeze". Mr Jack said the UK government did not know of a way indyref2 could happen without Westminster agreement through what is known as a section 30 order. He said he was waiting to...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson wanted £150,000 treehouse at Chequers, say reports

Boris Johnson planned to build a £150,000 treehouse for his son at Chequers but was stopped when police raised security concerns, it has been reported. The prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, wanted to install the structure during autumn 2020, according to a report in the Times. But they were forced to scrap the plans for the treehouse – which would have been built using expensive bulletproof glass – due to concerns it would be visible from the roadside, it has been claimed.
U.K.
Nature.com

Cross-cutting scenarios and strategies for designing decarbonization pathways in the transport sector toward carbon neutrality

The transport sector will play a pivotal role in achieving China's carbon neutrality goal by 2060. This study develops a regional transport-energy integrated model to analyze the long-term pathways and strategies toward the carbon-neutral ground transport sector in China. A set of scenarios are created to identify the effectiveness and feasibility of low-carbon policy measures based on the well-known transport strategies within the Avoid"“Shift"“Improve framework. Our simulations shed light on synergistic coupling and trade-offs among different strategies and instruments for prescribing a desirable mix of policy measures that maximize the synergies and minimize the trade-offs. Here, we show that a region-specific policy package designed from a balanced perspective under the Avoid"“Shift"“Improve framework has the potential to realize a deep decarbonization in the transport sector and will greatly assist in achieving China's carbon neutrality by 2060.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Emmanuel Macron
BBC

South Africa's Zondo commission: Damning report exposes rampant corruption

After the damning findings of an inquiry laid bare the looting of billions of dollars from South Africa's state coffers under his predecessor, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed it should "never [be] allowed to happen again". But South Africans are not so sure that lessons will be learnt. They are angry...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Balkans#Kosovo#Bulgarian#The European Union#Eu#Western#Nato#The Eu Council
The Associated Press

Defiant Johnson says he won’t change despite election woes

LONDON (AP) — A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a stubborn standoff with his frustrated Conservative Party on Saturday, after two thumping special election defeats renewed calls for a major change of government direction. Johnson dismissed the defeats as predictable mid-term blues, and said people expecting...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

EU Leaders Accept Ukraine and Moldova as Membership Candidates - Official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates of the European Union, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday evening. "Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment", Michel said in a tweet referring to the European...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Brexit remains ‘open wound’ for EU citizens living in UK

A study of EU citizens living in the UK has revealed the “open wound” left by Brexit, with respondents saying the decision to leave the bloc had left them feeling betrayed, insecure and distrustful towards the country that most nonetheless still call home. The survey of EU nationals...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia Blames U.S. for Kaliningrad Transit Restrictions

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow's foreign ministry on Friday blamed the United States for a Lithuanian ban on sanctioned goods crossing from the Russian mainland to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which has increased already high tensions between Moscow and the West. "The so-called 'collective West', with the explicit instruction of the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

‘The country would be better off’: senior Tories urge Boris Johnson to quit

Conservative grandees are urging Boris Johnson to quit after a historic double byelection defeat, as rebellious MPs began plotting new ways to oust him. The former Conservative leader Michael Howard was among those who demanded the prime minister stand down after the losses in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield which prompted the immediate resignation of the party’s co-chair, Oliver Dowden.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war: Liz Truss accuses Vladimir Putin of ‘weaponising hunger’ over grain crisis

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of “weaponising hunger” and using food security as a “callous tool of war” by blocking millions of tonnes of grain leaving Ukrainian ports.Highlighting the urgency of the crisis, the cabinet minister said action is needed before the new harvest next month, with commercial vessels given “safe passage, in order to prevent “devastating consequences”.Ms Truss also said the UK is offering its own “expertise” to Ukraine on ways to bypass Russian blockades of grain leave ports in the Black Sea, but warned: “It’s going to require an international effort.”Earlier this week,...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy