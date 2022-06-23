ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Different profiles of neurocognitive impairment in patients with hepatitis B and C virus infections

By Chun-Hsiang Tan
 5 days ago

The direct impact of chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C on neurocognition remains elusive due to the frequent comorbidities, and the domains of the neurocognitive functions affected have rarely been investigated comprehensively. We cross-sectionally assessed the neurocognitive functions of the individuals with chronic hepatitis B, chronic hepatitis C, treated chronic hepatitis...

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
Author Correction: Food insecurity arises the likelihood of hospitalization in patients with COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99610-4, published online 08 October 2021. The original version of this article contained an error, as tests for multi-collinearity and power were not included. Analyses rejecting the multi-collinearity problem and establishing the power of the study to be sufficient have now been included as Supplementary Information...
Transcriptome profiling of the ventral pallidum reveals a role for pallido-thalamic neurons in cocaine reward

Psychostimulant exposure alters the activity of ventral pallidum (VP) projection neurons. However, the molecular underpinnings of these circuit dysfunctions are unclear. We used RNA-sequencing to reveal alterations in the transcriptional landscape of the VP that are induced by cocaine self-administration in mice. We then probed gene expression in select VP neuronal subpopulations to isolate a circuit associated with cocaine intake. Finally, we used both overexpression and CRISPR-mediated knockdown to test the role of a gene target on cocaine-mediated behaviors as well as dendritic spine density. Our results showed that a large proportion (55%) of genes associated with structural plasticity were changed 24"‰h following cocaine intake. Among them, the transcription factor Nr4a1 (Nuclear receptor subfamily 4, group A, member 1, or Nur77) showed high expression levels. We found that the VP to mediodorsal thalamus (VP â†’ MDT) projection neurons specifically were recapitulating this increase in Nr4a1 expression. Overexpressing Nr4a1 in VP â†’ MDT neurons enhanced drug-seeking and drug-induced reinstatement, while Nr4a1 knockdown prevented self-administration acquisition and subsequent cocaine-mediated behaviors. Moreover, we showed that Nr4a1 negatively regulated spine dynamics in this specific cell subpopulation. Together, our study identifies for the first time the transcriptional mechanisms occurring in VP in drug exposure. Our study provides further understanding on the role of Nr4a1 in cocaine-related behaviors and identifies the crucial role of the VP â†’ MDT circuit in drug intake and relapse-like behaviors.
Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor surgery may result in a deep wound, which induces many biological responses favoring tumor metastasis. In particular, NETosis, which is the process of forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), has received attention as a risk factor for surgery-induced metastasis. To reduce cancer mortality, researchers have made efforts to prevent secondary metastasis after resection of the primary tumor. From this point of view, a better understanding of surgery-induced metastasis might provide new strategies for more effective and safer surgical approaches. In this paper, recent insights into the surgical effects on metastasis will be reviewed. Moreover, in-depth opinions about the effects of NETs on metastasis will be discussed.
Industry perspectives on the global use of validated blood pressure measuring devices

A group of experts from reputable blood pressure measuring device (BPMD) manufacturers was invited to provide industry perspectives on the global use of validated BPMD. The authors support the recommendations of (1) using the consolidated universal ISO 81060-2:2018 in all future validation studies to ensure consistent and trustworthy quality standards; (2) validation studies to be led by investigators independent from the manufacturer; (3) validation study results to be published in peer-reviewed journals with an independent investigator as the corresponding author; and (4) validated BPMDs to be listed on validated device registries such as STRIDE BP, Validated Device Listing (VDL), and others that are backed by acknowledged scientific associations. The authors call for public awareness of the existence of legally marketed consumer BPMDs that lack sufficient evidence of clinical accuracy. Other important issues and future considerations were discussed, including the need: for awareness building and promoting the use of validated BPMDs among practitioners; to identify a non-mercury sphygmomanometer based reference device to validate BPMDs; to include all cuffs available for use with each BPMD in the validation study; for the promotion of validation studies for special patient populations; for validated wrist BPMDs as an alternative for some patients; for technical innovations to help reduce limitations related to the human aspect of validation studies; for validation of cuffless BPMDs; for validation through equivalency to validated base models; and to use validated BPMD in remote patient monitoring programs. A future collaborative to find solutions to support the use of validated BPMD is envisaged.
Fast-evolving COVID variants complicate vaccine updates

COVID-19 vaccines are due for an upgrade, scientists say, but emerging variants and fickle immune reactions mean it’s not clear what new jabs should look like. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries brace for another Omicron wave driven by the variants BA.4 and...
Z-nucleic acids give immunotherapy a boost

The adenosine deaminase ADAR1 is a determinant of resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy owing to its capacity to repress immunogenic right-handed, double-stranded RNAs, which exert interferon-dependent antitumour effects. Zhang et al. now reveal a further role for ADAR1 in repressing necroptosis through binding left-handed double-stranded RNAs (Z-RNAs) and describe a novel strategy for exploiting Z-nucleic acids to improve ICB responses.
Pandemic-proof recruitment and engagement in a fully decentralized trial in atrial fibrillation patients (DeTAP)

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic curtailed clinical trial activity. Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) can expand trial access and reduce exposure risk but their feasibility remains uncertain. We evaluated DCT feasibility for atrial fibrillation (AF) patients on oral anticoagulation (OAC). DeTAP (Decentralized Trial in Afib Patients, NCT04471623) was a 6-month, single-arm, 100% virtual study of 100 AF patients on OAC aged >55 years, recruited traditionally and through social media. Participants enrolled and participated virtually using a mobile application and remote blood pressure (BP) and six-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors. Four engagement-based primary endpoints included changes in pre- versus end-of-study OAC adherence (OACA), and % completion of televisits, surveys, and ECG and BP measurements. Secondary endpoints included survey-based nuisance bleeding and patient feedback. 100 subjects (mean age 70 years, 44% women, 90% White) were recruited in 28 days (traditional: 6 pts; social media: 94 pts in 12 days with >300 waitlisted). Study engagement was high: 91% televisits, 85% surveys, and 99% ECG and 99% BP measurement completion. OACA was unchanged at 6 months (baseline: 97"‰Â±"‰9%, 6 months: 96"‰Â±"‰15%, p"‰="‰0.39). In patients with low baseline OACA (<90%), there was significant 6-month improvement (85"‰Â±"‰16% to 96"‰Â±"‰6%, p"‰<"‰0.01). 86% of respondents (69/80) expressed willingness to continue in a longer trial. The DeTAP study demonstrated rapid recruitment, high engagement, and physiologic reporting via the integration of digital technologies and dedicated study coordination. These findings may inform DCT designs for future cardiovascular trials.
Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over a 2-year period using The RCOphth diagnostic criteria.
Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
Efficient transdermal delivery of functional protein cargoes by a hydrophobic peptide MTDÂ 1067

The skin has a protective barrier against the external environment, making the transdermal delivery of active macromolecules very difficult. Cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) have been accepted as useful delivery tools owing to their high transduction efficiency and low cytotoxicity. In this study, we evaluated the hydrophobic peptide, macromolecule transduction domain 1067 (MTD 1067) as a CPP for the transdermal delivery of protein cargoes of various sizes, including growth hormone-releasing hexapeptide-6 (GHRP-6), a truncated form of insulin-like growth factor-I (des(1-3)IGF-I), and platelet-derived growth factor BB (PDGF-BB). The MTD 1067-conjugated GHRP-6 (MTD-GHRP-6) was chemically synthesized, whereas the MTD 1067-conjugated des(1-3)IGF-I and PDGF-BB proteins (MTD-des(1-3)IGF-I and MTD-PDGF-BB) were generated as recombinant proteins. All the MTD 1067-conjugated cargoes exhibited biological activities identical or improved when compared to those of the original cargoes. The analysis of confocal microscopy images showed that MTD-GHRP-6, MTD-des(1-3)IGF-I, and MTD-PDGF-BB were detected at 4.4-, 18.8-, and 32.9-times higher levels in the dermis, respectively, compared to the control group without MTD. Furthermore, the MTD 1067-conjugated cargoes did not show cytotoxicity. Altogether, our data demonstrate the potential of MTD 1067 conjugation in developing functional macromolecules for cosmetics and drugs with enhanced transdermal permeability.
Experimental verification of generalized eigenstate thermalization hypothesis in an integrable system

Identifying the general mechanics behind the equilibration of a complex isolated quantum system towards a state described by only a few parameters has been the focus of attention in non-equilibrium thermodynamics. And several experimentally unproven conjectures are proposed for the statistical description of quantum (non-)integrable models. The plausible eigenstate thermalization hypothesis (ETH), which suggests that each energy eigenstate itself is thermal, plays a crucial role in understanding the quantum thermalization in non-integrable systems; it is commonly believed that it does not exist in integrable systems. Nevertheless, integrable systems can still relax to the generalized Gibbs ensemble. From a microscopic perspective, understanding the origin of this generalized thermalization that occurs in an isolated integrable system is a fundamental open question lacking experimental investigations. Herein, we experimentally investigated the spin subsystem relaxation in an isolated spin"“orbit coupling quantum system. By applying the quantum state engineering technique, we initialized the system with various distribution widths in the mutual eigenbasis of the conserved quantities. Then, we compared the steady state of the spin subsystem reached in a long-time coherent dynamics to the prediction of a generalized version of ETH and the underlying mechanism of the generalized thermalization is experimentally verified for the first time. Our results facilitate understanding the origin of quantum statistical mechanics.
Cognitive fatigue due to exercise under normobaric hypoxia is related to hypoxemia during exercise

We previously found that a 10-min bout of moderate-intensity exercise (50% maximal oxygen uptake) under normobaric and hypoxic conditions (fraction of inspired oxygen [\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)]"‰="‰0.135) reduced executive performance and neural activity in the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC). To examine whether this cognitive fatigue is due to a decrease in SpO2 during exercise, we compared executive performance and related prefrontal activation between two experimental conditions, in which the participants inhaled normobaric hypoxic gas (\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)="‰0.135) (hypoxic exercise [HE]) or hypoxic gas adjusted so that SpO2 during exercise remained at the resting level (milder hypoxic exercise [ME]). ME condition showed that reaction time in executive performance decreased (t[13]"‰="‰2.228, P"‰<"‰0.05, d"‰="‰0.34, paired t-test) and left DLPFC activity increased (t[13]"‰="‰-2.376, P"‰<"‰0.05, d"‰="‰0.63, paired t-test) after exercise compared with HE condition. These results showed that the HE-induced reductions in the left DLPFC activity and executive performance were both suppressed in the ME condition, supporting the hypothesis that exercise-induced cognitive fatigue under hypoxic environment is due to hypoxemia during exercise. This may lead to the development of a method of coping with cognitive fatigue due to exercise that causes hypoxemia.
Elucidation of radical- and oxygenate-driven paths in zeolite-catalysed conversion of methanol and methyl chloride to hydrocarbons

Understanding hydrocarbon generation in the zeolite-catalysed conversions of methanol and methyl chloride requires advanced spectroscopic approaches to distinguish the complex mechanisms governing C"“C bond formation, chain growth and the deposition of carbonaceous species. Here operando photoelectron photoion coincidence (PEPICO) spectroscopy enables the isomer-selective identification of pathways to hydrocarbons of up to C14 in size, providing direct experimental evidence of methyl radicals in both reactions and ketene in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction. Both routes converge to C5 molecules that transform into aromatics. Operando PEPICO highlights distinctions in the prevalence of coke precursors, which is supported by electron paramagnetic resonance measurements, providing evidence of differences in the representative molecular structure, density and distribution of accumulated carbonaceous species. Radical-driven pathways in the methyl chloride-to-hydrocarbons reaction(s) accelerate the formation of extended aromatic systems, leading to fast deactivation. By contrast, the generation of alkylated species through oxygenate-driven pathways in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction extends the catalyst lifetime. The findings demonstrate the potential of the presented methods to provide valuable mechanistic insights into complex reaction networks.
The humoral response and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we have gained many insights into the human antibody response to the causative SARS-CoV-2 virus. In this Review, we summarize key observations of humoral immune responses in people with COVID-19, discuss key features of infection- and vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies, and consider vaccine designs for inducing antibodies that are broadly protective against different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Second-look arthroscopic and magnetic resonance analysis after internal fixation of osteochondral lesions of the talus

The purpose of this study was to evaluate cartilage quality after internal fixation of osteochondral lesion of the talus (OLT) using second-look arthroscopies and MRIs. Thirty-four patients underwent internal fixation of OLTs involving large bone fragments. Twenty-one of these patients underwent second-look arthroscopies and 23 patients underwent MRIs postoperatively. The arthroscopic findings were assessed using the International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grading system, and the MRI findings were evaluated using the Magnetic Resonance Observation of Cartilage Repair Tissue (MOCART) score. Five of the patients who underwent second-look arthroscopies showed normal cartilage, 12 showed nearly normal cartilage, 3 showed abnormal cartilage, and 1 showed severely abnormal cartilage, according to the overall ICRS repair grades. All the patients who achieved bone fragment union showed normal, or nearly normal cartilage upon second-look arthroscopy. The ICRS and MOCART scores were significantly higher for the patients with bone fragment union compared to those with nonunion (ICRS scores: 10.3"‰Â±"‰1.5 vs. 6.0"‰Â±"‰2.0, p"‰<"‰0.001, MOCART score: 88.3"‰Â±"‰10.0 vs. 39.0"‰Â±"‰20.4, p"‰<"‰0.001). Low signal intensities of the bone fragments on preoperative T1-weighted MRIs were not associated with nonunion (Fisher's exact test, p"‰="‰0.55), and the signal intensities increased postoperatively to levels similar to the underlying talus when bone union was achieved. Second-look arthroscopy and MRI showed normal, or nearly normal, cartilage after internal fixation of OLTs when bone union was achieved. The nonunion of bone fragments resulted in inferior cartilage quality.
