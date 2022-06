CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A few hundred people from the Tennessee Valley area and North Georgia protested against Roe VS Wade being overturned. Chants of we will fight rang out throughout Coolidge park as they say even bough they expected Roe Vs Wade to be overturned, they will not accept it without standing up for their rights.

