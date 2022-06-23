ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Star, MO

Pendleton, Diana L. 1949-2022 Union Star, Mo.

tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

UNION STAR, Mo. -Diana Lynn Pendleton, 72, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born July 13, 1949, in Claremont, California, daughter of Betty and Lathan Looney. She graduated...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Forum Flashbacks: June 23-29

Local civic and business leaders gathered at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital on Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially dedicating a new cancer clinic and chemotherapy infusion center. The 3,500-square-foot facility, created from renovated space formerly comprising seven patient rooms, embraces a private infusion room, a blood-drawing room, six curtained...
tncontentexchange.com

Judy Ann Ross

Judy Ann Ross, of Barnard, MO, was greeted at the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by her father, Edwin Wellington Hiner Sr., her mother, Esther Ann Redlinger, her oldest brother, Douglas Hiner, and her beloved son, Todd Bintliff. Judy was born on December 5, 1942, to Esther...
BARNARD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Engemann, Geary D. 1944-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Geary D. Engemann, 78, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Geary was born on April 17, 1944, at Fort Riley, Kansas, to Walter W. and Margaret L. (Gummig) Engemann. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena where he graduated from Wathena High School in 1962, Northwest Missouri State University in 1967 with a BS, then 1989 with a master's degree from Kansas State University. Geary began teaching at Lafayette High School, in St. Joseph, in 1967, he then moved to Wathena High School and taught from 1970 until his retirement in 2001. Geary also owned and operated Engemann Service from 1970 until 2018.
WATHENA, KS
tncontentexchange.com

Bittie Kittie

This isn’t about a fast-food chain or a happy meal, but this week’s adorable pet may certainly make you smile. Meet Bittie Kittie, or as she is sometimes called, BK. She is a 3-year-old domestic longhair mix who has been spayed. BK is described as being affectionate and...
MARYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Gower, MO
City
Claremont, CA
State
Missouri State
City
Nevada, MO
State
Arizona State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Claremont, CA
Obituaries
City
Union Star, MO
Local
California Obituaries
tncontentexchange.com

South Nodaway board approves 2022-2023 budget

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year at Monday’s regular meeting in the school commons. South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the upcoming budget is as preliminary as it gets since the district doesn’t yet have its assessed valuation from the county, which it plans to receive in August or September. However, barring that or any other large changes, the preliminary budget is fairly close to what the district will have to work with during the school year.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Community center could have new HVAC by winter

MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the chief issues highlighted by Maryville Parks and Recreation ahead of April’s vote for a quarter-cent sales tax increase is set to be addressed. The MPR board on Monday reviewed bids for a new heating and cooling system at the Maryville Community Center, which has been showing its age. Especially on days like Monday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s, the air conditioning has struggled to keep up. Earlier this year, the MPR board put the community center’s heating and cooling system at the top of its maintenance priority list.
tncontentexchange.com

Weekend events include music, movie night

CLAY COUNTY — While the weekend before the July Fourth weekend may seem a bit quieter, there are still plenty of things to do. There will be free snow cones offered by Nelson Home Group from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the splash pad in Kearney's Lions Park, located downtown off Jefferson Street.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy