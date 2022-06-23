ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabbing suspect tries to enter Old Hickory school amid chase

By Laura Schweizer
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man was taken into custody early Thursday morning and charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide .

Metro Police responded to the Country Inn and Suites located at 590 Donelson Pike. Officers reportedly learned that a man was trying to enter hotel rooms prior to a stabbing at a homeless camp in the woods nearby, then fled in a Jeep. A man and a woman were critically injured after being stabbed.

Jason Bell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

About a half-mile away, police said the suspect, Jason Bell, 29, crashed the Jeep near a restaurant on Elm Hill Pike. Metro Police documents said Bell then carjacked another vehicle by climbing into the back with a couple inside not far from the crash site.

Police said MNPD helicopters witnessed Bell exit the carjacked vehicle, flee on foot, then attempt to get into DuPont Tyler School and steal another vehicle. Bell was taken into custody shortly after.

While Bell was arrested, officers said they noticed blood on his shoes. MNPD also said there was a bloody long metal blade found inside the Jeep that Bell crashed.

Although badly injured, the victims are expected to survive.

Bell was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of attempted murder, carjacking, aggravated assault, vehicle theft and evading arrest. His bond was set at $1.36 million.

