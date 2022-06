Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is excited to incorporate RB Melvin Gordon into the team’s offense. “He’s a spectacular running back and he’s been a great running back in this league for a long time,” Hackett said, via Broncos Wire. “You can’t have too many good running backs at that position. He’s a powerful runner downhill and at the same time, he has the speed to be able to stretch it in the outside zone. We’re happy to have him and happy to integrate him in.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO