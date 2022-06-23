ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MO

Thornton, Russell D. 1951-2022 Clarksdale, Mo.

 4 days ago

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Russell Dale Thornton, 71, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Clarksdale. He was born Jan. 13, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of Leona and Oliver Thornton. He graduated from...

Engemann, Geary D. 1944-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Geary D. Engemann, 78, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Geary was born on April 17, 1944, at Fort Riley, Kansas, to Walter W. and Margaret L. (Gummig) Engemann. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena where he graduated from Wathena High School in 1962, Northwest Missouri State University in 1967 with a BS, then 1989 with a master's degree from Kansas State University. Geary began teaching at Lafayette High School, in St. Joseph, in 1967, he then moved to Wathena High School and taught from 1970 until his retirement in 2001. Geary also owned and operated Engemann Service from 1970 until 2018.
WATHENA, KS
Bittie Kittie

This isn’t about a fast-food chain or a happy meal, but this week’s adorable pet may certainly make you smile. Meet Bittie Kittie, or as she is sometimes called, BK. She is a 3-year-old domestic longhair mix who has been spayed. BK is described as being affectionate and...
MARYVILLE, MO
South Nodaway board approves 2022-2023 budget

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year at Monday’s regular meeting in the school commons. South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the upcoming budget is as preliminary as it gets since the district doesn’t yet have its assessed valuation from the county, which it plans to receive in August or September. However, barring that or any other large changes, the preliminary budget is fairly close to what the district will have to work with during the school year.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Community center could have new HVAC by winter

MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the chief issues highlighted by Maryville Parks and Recreation ahead of April’s vote for a quarter-cent sales tax increase is set to be addressed. The MPR board on Monday reviewed bids for a new heating and cooling system at the Maryville Community Center, which has been showing its age. Especially on days like Monday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s, the air conditioning has struggled to keep up. Earlier this year, the MPR board put the community center’s heating and cooling system at the top of its maintenance priority list.
Weekend events include music, movie night

CLAY COUNTY — While the weekend before the July Fourth weekend may seem a bit quieter, there are still plenty of things to do. There will be free snow cones offered by Nelson Home Group from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the splash pad in Kearney's Lions Park, located downtown off Jefferson Street.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

