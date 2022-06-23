Thornton, Russell D. 1951-2022 Clarksdale, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year at Monday’s regular meeting in the school commons. South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the upcoming budget is as preliminary as it gets since the district doesn’t yet have its assessed valuation from the county, which it plans to receive in August or September. However, barring that or any other large changes, the preliminary budget is fairly close to what the district will have to work with during the school year.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO