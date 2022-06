Rather than being able to close the book on this one, Diaz’s rejection of the award will lead to a new trial. Aside from this case, Tesla is in the midst of several lawsuits. Most recently, two former Tesla employees filed a lawsuit alleging the automaker didn’t provide the 60 days advance notice required by federal law during its recent round of layoffs. Among other high-profile suits is the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s case against the automaker for, again, racial discrimination and harassment at Tesla’s Fremont facility — a suit that Tesla has criticized as being unlawful and is in the process of trying to thwart.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO