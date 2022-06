After nearly a year of waiting for the Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Policy to be voted on, the Monroe Board of Education majority took the most cowardly and shameful route by voting it down without a word of discussion. The transphobia, xenophobia and “don’t say gay” mentality that has gripped the national Republican Party for some time was beyond evident at the June 6 board meeting.

MONROE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO