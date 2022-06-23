ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

NC police arrest serial rapist who may have victims in other states

By Joey Gill
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNFQt_0gJVhHSh00

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a serial rapist for forcible sex crimes after at least two incidents that occurred in Mooresville this week.

According to Mooresville Police, 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford, N.C. was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape, and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8e3A_0gJVhHSh00
Michael Shinn (Source: Mooresville Police Department)

Investigators met with a victim at a parking lot on River Highway on Sunday, June 19. The victim told police that she met Shinn online and agreed to meet him in Mooresville on June 16. After meeting Shinn, she got into his vehicle and was taken to the parking lot where Shinn forcibly raped her. After the assault, Shinn left her in the parking lot without her car or her phone. She described Shinn as a middle-aged white male who drove a silver or gray Dodge Charger with a black stripe.

Two days later, on June 21, a second victim who was hospitalized in Huntersville met with police and stated she was sexually assaulted by a man with a similar description to Shinn. The victim also met the man online and agreed to meet in Mooresville. She said she was driven to the same remote parking lot and raped by the suspect who left her there.

‘Printz is a monster’: North Carolina ‘serial killer’ gets life sentence after kidnapping, killing SC woman

Investigators soon learned that Shinn was targeting women online and was possibly involved in similar incidents across the country, with cases as far away as California potentially involving Shinn.

Investigators are continuing to search for more victims that may have been sexually assaulted by Shinn. If you or someone you know may have been a victim or had contact with Shinn, you’re asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man shot at Burger King in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Burger King on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:56 p.m. on Friday night after getting reports about a shooting in the area. At the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged in rental scheme but more victims could be out there, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own. They said Khalil Rynes entered agreements with multiple people, putting them up in vacant houses. However, police said he did not own the properties. Investigators said he took nearly $55,000 from the tenants. Police said he even permitted them to complete renovations to the properties. They also said he threatened the tenants, to keep them from going to the police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Sherrills Ford, NC
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Man shot after gunfire at ‘large party’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been shot after attending a “large party” that ended in gunfire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came to the 400-block of East Monmouth Street at around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday morning after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, responding officers discovered a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim in Qubein Avenue homicide identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot in High Point. The High Point Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue due to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found Christina Mallicoat, 42. She had been shot. She died at the hospital from her […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man hit by Salisbury police car during bicycle chase

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was struck by a Salisbury police car while allegedly evading officers on a bicycle, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police came to the Walmart Supercenter at 323 South Arlington Street after getting a report of a shoplifting at the store. At the scene, two officers discovered Joshua Goodman, […]
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Rapist#Serial Killer#Michael Brandon#Violent Crime#Dodge#Sc
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed, another hurt in uptown shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in uptown Charlotte, officials said. First responders were called to East Trade Street near the Charlotte Area Transit Center shortly before 9 p.m., where they found the shooting victims. CMPD said the shooting happened...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Child found wandering in Charlotte; mother charged for failing to report her disappearance

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother has been charged for not reporting the disappearance of her 6-year-old daughter from their house, according to a police report. On June 18, the child was found wandering near a gas station at the intersection of North Tryon Street and West Sugar Creek Road, the police report said. A witness told police that they saw the girl trying to cross the road alone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at Chick-Fil-A in High Point, suspect at-large

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at a Chick-Fil-A location in High Point was the victim of an armed robbery on Thursday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Police came to the Chick-Fil-A location at 3855 John Gordon Lane at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after getting reports of an armed robbery. Officers […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police loloking for a deadly shooting suspect

Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville. The suspect, 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford, is suspected to have committed similar sexual assault crimes as far away as California, police say. Reactions to Juul products banned in U.S. by FDA. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy