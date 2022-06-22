ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Festivals & Events | World’s Largest Swim Lesson, Grandview Hop and Black & Gold 5K

By Andrea Paolucci
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome join the record-breaking lesson that will be simultaneously held at waterparks, pools and aquatic facilities around the world! Kids ages 2-12 will learn the importance of safety in the water from local swim instructors. June 23. Healthy New Albany Farmers Market. 4-7 p.m. Market Square, 200 Market St.,...

Travel Maven

10 Fun and Unusual Things to Do in Columbus

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Gardens at Gantz Farm celebrate history, herbs and more

In the 1980s, as the quincentennial of Christopher Columbus’ first steps in the Americas approached, his namesake city made plans for a celebration to put Ohio’s capital on the map: AmeriFlora. The organizers billed the 1992 festival as the first international flower show in America. At a cost...
GROVE CITY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Sugar Grove Stars & Stripes Festival

Join the Sugar Grove community for its annual Stars & Stripes Festival on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25! This two-day celebration features live music, entertainment, a parade, car show, craft show, rides, food, and fireworks! On Friday night, enjoy live music by Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree; on Saturday, don’t miss Bad Influence!
SUGAR GROVE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

There’s plenty to do in the Tri-Village area for older adults

Mary Bova-Ervin is always impressed with her dance students. She first came to Grandview Heights as a professional dancer in the early 1980s but soon found herself in front of the class rather than within it, teaching line dancing to students predominantly between the ages of 50 and 80. But her students’ ages don’t mean they’re any less dedicated or enthusiastic.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Fairies flock to Smith Nature Park

There’s something magical about being out in nature. Watching flowers grow back after a cold winter or hearing birds chirp tunefully from branches above evokes a desire to explore and relax. At Smith Nature Park, there’s something else magical going on though: Fairy gardens dot the landscape, adding pops of color and wonder to the nature scenery.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

Where to watch There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 1 throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

11 Hocking Hills Cabin Rentals For The Perfect Outdoorsy Ohio Getaway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Hocking Hills are a premier vacation destination for those looking to get in touch with the natural world. Whether you are a rugged outdoorsy type or simply looking to get out of town and stop to smell the flowers for a while, Logan, Ohio, and the surrounding Hocking Hills area are ideal for a getaway. From breathtaking waterfalls like Cedar Falls, which invariably instill a sense of wonder in all who behold them, to imposing geological features, the natural beauty here has no peer for hundreds of miles.
LOGAN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Anthony-Thomas Candy Company Celebrates 70 Years

Candy has a way of becoming a tradition. Nick Trifelos, national sales manager at Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, says they hear from customers that remember being young and receiving chocolate from their grandparents, and as the years have passed, they’ve become that grandparent, gifting chocolate to their grandkids. “We’ve been...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to park for Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are plenty of transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans. In addition to private lots scattered throughout the area, spots in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and Greater Columbus Convention Center can be reserved ahead of time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 23-26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From July 4th celebrations to ComFest, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Independence Day Celebrations: Through July 4 July 4th celebrations across central Ohio are beginning this weekend. Find your local parade, festival, and fireworks here.  “Airplane!” and “My Fair Lady” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where are the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM?

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Red, White & BOOM! 2022 is next week. Hundreds of thousands of people will tune in on NBC4 or head to downtown Columbus to watch the 40th anniversary on July 1 at 10 p.m. Here are the top places central Ohioans say are the best to watch the spectacular fireworks show that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

This Historic Lake Erie Island Home Is A Total Dream

A historic home is for sale on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island, and it’s a stunner. With views of South Bass Island, Perry’s Monument, and other islands, this Victorian island home has over 130 feet of waterfront views. Whether it’s having a drink on the large screened porch or reading a book in the hammock overlooking the lake, this place has an awful lot of convincing selling points.
COLUMBUS, OH

