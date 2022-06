VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Legion baseball team traveled to Devils Lake on Thursday to continue their regular season. The Royals taking both games of the against the Storm. In the first game, Braxton Jorissen would pitch a shut out on the way to the Valley City 7-0 win. In the second game, Valley City’s offense was the story as they reach double digits in runs once again this season and win 15-6. With the pair of wins, Valley City extends their record to 12-5 on the season. The Royals will play in a tournament this weekend at Charlie Brown Field.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO