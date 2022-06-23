ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

2 displaced after fire in Riverside

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1Y0w_0gJVcrPC00

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are displaced following a house fire in Riverside.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, Riverside fire with assistance from Wright-Patterson Airforce Base and Dayton fire responded to a home at 4224 Delhi Dr. in Riverside.

Deputy shot in Lima ID’d, released from hospital

Riverside fire on scene reported that two people were displaced in the fire and will be staying with family.

There is no estimate on damage yet.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Road rage incidents up in Ohio

According to data from OSHP, there were 297 more road rage incidents in 2021 compared to 2020. In 2022 so far, there have been 944 reported incidents with 63 of those in Montgomery County.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Woman who recently lost dog drives from Georgia to Ohio to adopt German Shepherd

MARIETTA, Ohio — A woman from Georgia who recently lost her German Shepherd fell in love with a dog she saw online who was located at a shelter all the way in Ohio. Kristi Elkins saw Delgado's pictures from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and said she knew in her heart she needed to adopt him. She embarked on a road trip from Atlanta, Georgia, to the shelter in Marietta, Ohio, to pick up Delgado.
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio health officials react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday has local doctors concerned about a significant rift in the healthcare system. Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, told NBC4 he’s disappointed because it will affect the people with the greatest […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Riverside, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
WTRF- 7News

8 kids, 3 adults injured in Pennsylvania wrong-way crash

At least 11 people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Pennsylvania that injured 8 children and 3 adults. News outlets report that the ages of the children ranged from 1-11 years old. The crash happened on Rt. 28 in Shaler Township around 11:30 PM. Police tell news outlets that one driver was […]
WDTN

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Man who had eye removed adopts one-eyed cat from Ohio shelter

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man and a cat he rescued from an Ohio shelter share a special bond because they have something in common – they both have one eye. Staff members at the Humane Society of Richland County said a man named Dylan felt an instant connection with a fluffy cat one-eyed cat named Martin. Dylan had his left eye removed in early June and Martin the cat also had his right eye removed four days after Dylan.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy