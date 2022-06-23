2 displaced after fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are displaced following a house fire in Riverside.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, Riverside fire with assistance from Wright-Patterson Airforce Base and Dayton fire responded to a home at 4224 Delhi Dr. in Riverside.

Riverside fire on scene reported that two people were displaced in the fire and will be staying with family.

There is no estimate on damage yet.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

