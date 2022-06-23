ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Missing Shawano County man found safe after Silver Alert

UPDATE: John Krebs has been found safe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GRESHAM, WIS. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert for a 79-year old man in Shawano County.

According to the description of events, John Krebs was last seen leaving NorthStar Casino without his wife.

He is believed to be driving a gray 1999 Toyota Camry. The passenger seat mirror is attached with tape.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, blues jeans, glasses, and a gold watch on his left hand.

The department says Krebs has a history of Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Because of this, he does not normally drive alone without direction.

Anyone who sees him or has information should call the Stockbridge Munsee Tribal Police Department at 715-526-3111.

