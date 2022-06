MILFORD — Danyelle Williams could not stop crying as she watched her students earn diplomas earlier this month. Williams, principal of The Academy, the city’s alternative high school serving grades 9-12, said the tears were those of joy as she handed diplomas to 10 students, many of whom she says may never have reached commencement if not for the opportunity afforded by this small school.

MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO