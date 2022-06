A former Santa Rosa chiropractor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison more than five years after he was convicted of molesting patients between 2012 and 2017. Darius Bunyad, 41, of Petaluma, was sentenced Monday by Judge Dana Simonds after a jury in 2017 found him guilty of committing six counts of felony sexual battery by fraud and multiple additional misdemeanor offenses.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO