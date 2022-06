Doug and Alyssa Graham dreamed big in 2018 when they opened 3Sirens, a hidden recording studio in East Nashville that’s become a go-to destination for independent musicians of all kinds. Now recording their own projects together as The Grahams, the couple grew up together in New Jersey and have since traversed the globe with their roots-pop blend of original music. But for their latest, they invited friends to record a cover song at 3Sirens for an upcoming compilation titled 3Sirens Presents: With Love Part 1. The Grahams themselves are getting in on the action with a mesmerizing cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO