Live music is always at the heart of the Nashville Pride Festival, drawing queer acts and allies from Nashville and beyond to several stages during the two-day celebration. This year’s lineup is one of the festival’s best yet, bringing together local favorites like Bully, up-and-comers like The Kentucky Gentlemen and icons like Tanya Tucker for a diverse celebration of all things queer. And while Pride is always a crucial event, this year’s celebration feels particularly essential as the LGBTQ community weathers increasing scrutiny from right-wingers and mounting legislative attacks, like Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law and anti-trans legislation here in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO