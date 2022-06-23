The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

New York's Governor is calling the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade "repulsive at every level." "This is what happens when extremism takes over, not just our country, but has infiltrated the Supreme Court, the United States of America," she said. Hochul made the remarks ahead of a Friday morning speech on LGBTQ rights outside the Stonewall Inn. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

