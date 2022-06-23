🎥Kansas Senators critical of Biden's call for gas tax holiday

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year.Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Lawmakers in both parties have been skeptical of the idea.The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.96, down from a record high of $5.02 on June 14.Gas prices in Massachusetts are holding steady. According to AAA, the average for a gallon remained at $4.99 Wednesday, down from the record high of $5.05 on June 12.

