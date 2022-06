Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO