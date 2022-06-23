ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Your religious freedom is on the ballot Aug. 2, Kansas. Vote no on abortion amendment

By David M. Glickman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

On Aug. 2, Kansans will be voting on a constitutional amendment that would specify that access to an abortion is not a constitutional right in the state, and that members of the Legislature would have the power to determine the legality of all abortions. If this amendment passes, the Kansas Republican Party has already drafted a law to eliminate virtually all legal abortions in the state. The bill, H.B. 2746, begins with the words: “Unlawful performance of an abortion is knowingly performing an abortion, regardless of the gestational age of the unborn child.”

This law would make virtually every pregnancy termination from conception until birth illegal. It would not only restrict abortion access, but would also have an impact on those seeking fertility treatments.

Jewish law is not monolithic in its approach toward abortion. Both across all Jewish denominations and within each one, there are varieties of understanding of abortion. Judaism’s view does not fit in as neatly into the “pro-choice”/”pro-life” binary we typically see in American public debate. What we have seen in recent years, though, is that many Jewish denominations are lining up behind American political parties. Liberal Jewish denominations are defining themselves as pro-choice, and more recently, pro-life organizations organized by subsets of Jewish orthodoxy have aligned themselves with America’s right wing.

The Jewish polarization between major American political parties obscures the fact that among the many opinions about abortion in Jewish law, there are things that Jewish scholars agree on. Virtually all rabbis believe that there are some permissible circumstances under which abortions may be secured. Though we may not all agree on which circumstances, we all agree that some exist. The new Kansas law, though, would outlaw all abortions.

Under this law, Kansas would criminalize the provision of medical treatment to a woman as advised by her own rabbi. It is not unusual for Jews of all denominations (as with Americans of every faith) to seek religious counsel in many areas of medical ethics, including infertility, end of life, mental health care and, yes, termination of a pregnancy. Different faith traditions have a variety of answers to many of life’s most vexing ethical dilemmas.

By criminalizing all abortions — including in those situations permitted by all Jewish denominations — Republican lawmakers are seeking to impose one religious belief system on all Kansans. A fundamental tenet of the U.S. Constitution is that government may not impose religious beliefs on its citizens.

Standing against this amendment in August by voting no is to stand strongly in favor of the free exercise of religion. By voting no, we are all free to make our personal health care decisions, guided by our own religious principles.

Rabbi David M. Glickman is the senior rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Overland Park.



Comments / 32

Dean Parr
2d ago

I vote YES because abortion is premeditated murder & those that vote NO should me arrested on site!!!

Reply(10)
11
William O'Brien
9h ago

Why won't they let us vote on legalized weed? Answer. Because they fear we won't reach the correct decision. The Rs are all about local control until the locals do something they disagree with and then here comes big brother.

Reply
2
Related
Kansas Reflector

Abortion rights advocates share stories at Kansas Statehouse protest after overturn of Roe v. Wade

TOPEKA — When Topeka resident Sue McKenna was 19, she became pregnant with a man she was sure she would marry. That was until she met his wife. McKenna, now 77, was unable to legally get an abortion, so she devised a plan to get to the border and walk into Mexico for the procedure. […] The post Abortion rights advocates share stories at Kansas Statehouse protest after overturn of Roe v. Wade appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
WIBW

Pro-choice protestors rally at the Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over two hundred Pro-choice protestors rallied at the State Capitol Friday evening. Most say they are saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Pro-choice advocate, Vicky Luttrell says “I’m so very upset about the Roe vs. Wade decision and I’m very...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Election State#Politics Legislative#Legislature#H B 2746#Jewish#American
kmuw.org

Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for Kansas abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement celebrating the court's opinion:. I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business

LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […] The post Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KOLR10 News

AG Schmitt ends abortion in Missouri following SCOTUS ruling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a proclamation Friday banning abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade at about 9 a.m. Missouri has a “trigger law,” meaning abortion would be abolished with a proclamation from the governor or AG following Roe v. Wade overturning. Missouri is the first in […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
903
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy