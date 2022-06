A Monroeville man is suing UPMC after a misread COVID-19 test and a phone call that forced him to cancel his wedding. “I think the physician assistant was transparent because she was crying on the phone,” Martin said. “We were both crying. She was trying to make it good. I'm not getting this money back. She said, ‘I don't think I can do that,’ and I said, ‘I need to speak to someone that can.’ That was the most emotional part of it."

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO