As Norwalk continues to grow, efforts are being made to ensure that the Wall Street area not only benefits from the rising population and increasing number of visitors to the city, but can also contribute toward driving those numbers. The area was once the heart of one of the five separate municipalities that joined together to form the current city in 1910 but was heavily damaged by hurricanes and flooding in the 1950s and never managed to generate the revitalization seen in South Norwalk.

NORWALK, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO